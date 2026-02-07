Dream engineering may improve creative problem-solving

People have long believed that dreams spark creativity. But the idea that REM sleep dreams directly help with problem‑solving doesn’t have strong scientific proof yet. Past experiments have been tricky; any boost in creativity could just come from waking thoughts, not dreaming itself.

Additionally, correlation studies are unable to demonstrate that dreams lead to insights. Even evidence about memory reactivation during sleep isn’t enough to pin creativity on dreaming alone. To really test this, scientists need better ways to study and shape REM‑sleep dreams directly.

A new study from Northwestern University looked at people who often have lucid dreams. The researchers showed it’s possible to influence dream content, a key step toward proving that REM sleep dreams may help with creative problem‑solving.

Using a method called targeted memory reactivation (TMR), they played sounds during sleep that reminded participants of puzzles they had attempted earlier. This encouraged them to dream more about those unresolved issues.

Importantly, to ensure that the effect came from dreams rather than conscious thoughts, the sounds were only played after researchers were positive that participants were truly asleep.

A historic milestone: Two people communicate in dreams

In the study, 75% of participants dreamed about the puzzles they’d been primed with, and those puzzles were solved more often afterward (42% vs. 17%).

That doesn’t prove dreams alone boost problem‑solving; curiosity or other factors could play a role. Still, using targeted memory reactivation (TMR) to guide dream content marks an exciting step toward harnessing dreams as a tool for creativity.

Senior author Ken Paller said, “Many problems in the world today require creative solutions. By learning more about how our brains can think creatively, think anew, and generate creative new ideas, we could be closer to solving the problems we want to solve, and sleep engineering could help.”

Researchers recruited 20 people experienced with lucid dreaming, the state of knowing you’re dreaming while it happens. First, participants tried to solve tricky brain‑teaser puzzles, each paired with a unique soundtrack. Most puzzles remained unsolved.

That night, while participants slept in the lab, scientists monitored their brain activity and played soundtracks from half of the unsolved puzzles during REM sleep. Some dreamers even gave agreed‑upon signals, like sniff patterns, to show they heard the cues and were working on the puzzles in their dreams.

In the morning, participants reported their dreams. Many included puzzle fragments, and 12 of the 20 participants dreamed more often about the puzzles linked to sound cues. These individuals solved those puzzles more often afterward, boosting their problem‑solving success from 20% to 40%.

The lead author of the study, Karen Konkoly, a post-doctoral researcher in Paller’s Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory, stated, “Even without lucidity, one dreamer asked a dream character for help solving the puzzle we were cueing. Another was cued with the ‘trees’ puzzle and woke up dreaming of walking through a forest. Another dreamer was cued with a puzzle about jungles and woke up from a dream in which she was fishing in the jungle, thinking about that puzzle.”

“These were fascinating examples to witness because they showed how dreamers can follow instructions, and dreams can be influenced by sounds during sleep, even without lucidity.”

Researchers now want to use targeted memory reactivation (TMR) and interactive dreaming to explore other possible roles of dreams, like helping with emotions and general learning.

“My hope is that these findings will move us closer to stronger conclusions about what dreams really do,” said researcher Karen Konkoly.

“If scientists can show that dreams are important for problem‑solving, creativity, and emotional health, maybe people will start to see them as a real priority for mental wellbeing.”

