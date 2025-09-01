Doctors Complete First-Ever Personalized Cervical Spine Surgery

In a medical milestone that sounds straight out of science fiction, UC San Diego Health has become the first in the world to perform an anterior cervical spine surgery using a fully personalized implant tailor-made for a person’s unique anatomy.

In July 2025, surgeons performed a complex procedure known as anterior cervical spine surgery. That means they made an incision in the front of the neck, removed a damaged disc, and fused the surrounding vertebrae to stabilize the spine.

Usually, this involves inserting a standard artificial disc into the space where a damaged disc has been removed.

But this time, they broke the mold. Literally, instead of using a generic implant, doctors used cutting-edge technology, advanced imaging, AI, and 3D printing to design a disc that perfectly matched the patient’s spine. It is like creating a key that fits only one lock.

Traditional implants can misalign or slow healing because they don’t fit everybody the same way. This personalized approach could lead to improved movement, faster recovery, and a future where spine surgery feels less like guesswork and more like precision engineering.

Joseph Osorio, MD, PhD, associate professor of neurological surgery at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and neurosurgeon at UC San Diego Health, said, “Every spine is unique, just like a fingerprint. With this technology, we can create an implant specifically tailored for each patient, rather than requiring their body to adapt to a standard device. It’s a fundamental shift in how we approach complex spine surgery.”

The neurosurgical team began by capturing ultra-detailed images of the patient’s neck, mapping every curve and contour of the spine with surgical precision. Artificial intelligence stepped in to design the perfect implant, eliminating guesswork and using only custom parts.

Using medical-grade titanium, the implant was 3D printed to match the exact geometry of the spine. For individuals with spinal stenosis, disc degeneration, or deformities, this approach may lead to improved spinal alignment, reduced complications, faster recovery, quicker return to mobility, decreased pain, and a lower likelihood of requiring repeat surgeries.

Alexander Khalessi, MD, MBA, chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at UC San Diego School of Medicine and neurosurgeon at UC San Diego Health, said, “This milestone brings the promise of personalized medicine to spine surgery. This first case exemplifies how device innovation and meticulous surgical technique can restore function for our patients. We are expanding what’s possible in the treatment of complex spinal conditions at UC San Diego Health.”

