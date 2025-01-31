SUBSCRIBE
Space

Discovery of the Solar System’s most powerful energy source

Generates six times the power of Earth's total output.

By Amit Malewar
1 min read
Updated
Summary
NASA's Juno mission has provided significant insights into Jupiter's moon Io, the most volcanic body in the solar system. A recent flyby on December 27, 2024, revealed an unprecedented volcanic hot spot in Io's southern hemisphere, larger than Earth's Lake Superior and generating six times more energy than all the world's power plants combined.
io
Images of Io captured in 2024 by the JunoCam imager aboard NASA’s Juno show signif-icant and visible surface changes (indicated by the arrows) near the Jovian moon’s south pole. These changes occurred between the 66th and 68th perijove, or the point during Juno’s orbit when it is closest to Jupiter. Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS Image processing by Jason Perry

NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter’s moon Io has provided incredible data. A recent flyby revealed the most powerful volcanic event ever recorded on Io, the most volcanic world in our solar system.

Juno’s recent flyby discovered a massive volcanic hot spot in Io’s southern hemisphere, larger than Earth’s Lake Superior. It erupts with six times the energy output of all the world’s power plants. The discovery was made using Juno’s Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM).

Io’s intense volcanic activity is caused by Jupiter. Io, about the size of Earth’s Moon, orbits close to Jupiter. Its changing distance from Jupiter causes varying gravitational pulls, squeezing Io and generating immense energy through frictional heating. This results in around 400 volcanoes on Io’s surface.

The JIRAM instrument on Juno is designed to detect infrared light deep inside Jupiter, allowing scientists to study its weather layer. Juno’s mission extension also uses JIRAM to study Jupiter’s moons: Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.

Jupiter’s Moon Io has wonderful dunes, created by lava flows

During the latest flyby on December 27, 2024, JIRAM detected a massive hot spot in Io’s southern hemisphere, suggesting a subsurface vast magma chamber system. This is believed to be the most intense volcanic eruption ever recorded on Io.

The new hot spot spans 40,000 square miles (100,000 square kilometers), significantly larger than Loki Patera, the previous record holder. Its radiance measured above 80 trillion watts.

JunoCam also captured images showing changes in surface color around the hot spot, which is associated with volcanic activity on Io.

The recent massive eruption on Io is expected to leave lasting marks, similar to past events that resulted in features like pyroclastic deposits and small lava flows.

Juno plans another flyby of Io on March 3 to observe the hot spot again. Earth-based observations may also provide additional insights. This new hot spot could enhance our understanding of volcanism on Io and other celestial bodies.

