Depressed teens are twice as likely to use e-cigarettes

A University of Sydney study found a strong link between poor mental health and e-cigarette use among Australian high school students. Teens with severe depression are over twice as likely to try vaping. This shows a critical need for mental health support alongside vaping prevention for young people.

Researchers surveyed over 5,000 Year 7 and 8 students from 40 schools in Australia in 2023. Of these, 8.3% had tried e-cigarettes. Vaping was 74% higher among students with moderate stress and 64% higher among those with high stress. Students with low well-being were 105% more likely to vape. Anxiety was not linked to e-cigarette use.

The survey data came from the OurFutures Vaping Trial, Australia’s first school-based e-cigarette prevention program. The trial tests if vaping can be prevented among Australian teens. Dr. Lauren Gardner from the University of Sydney says it’s essential to study the link between vaping and mental health, as both are rising among youth. More research is needed to develop effective prevention and support strategies.

The study, published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry, aligns with research from other countries, showing a link between teen vaping, depression, and stress. The Matilda Centre found that teens start vaping around age 14, and vaping among 12 to 15-year-olds rose from 10% to 24% from 2017 to 2023. Vaping is linked to mental health issues, said Associate Professor Emily Stockings.

Vaping and mental health could be linked to shared risk factors or self-medicating behaviors. Nicotine might temporarily reduce anxiety and stress, leading teens to use vapes to cope. To prevent vaping, it’s essential to also focus on mental health.

