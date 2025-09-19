Depersonalisation really does make us see ourselves differently

In a groundbreaking study that peeks into the “mind’s mirror,” scientists have uncovered how people with depersonalization, a condition that makes individuals feel detached from their own bodies and identities, may mentally picture their own faces in ways that don’t match reality.

Depersonalization can make someone feel like they’re watching life unfold from outside their own body. In extreme cases, people describe feeling like robots or characters in a movie. This eerie detachment even extends to their own reflection.

As one person put it, “Looking at my face in the mirror feels like an uncomfortable staring contest with a total stranger.”

But while previous research has shown that people with depersonalization often feel disconnected from their face in mirrors or photos, no one had explored how they mentally visualize their face, until now.

To investigate, researchers Lara Maister (Bangor University) and Anna Ciaunica (University of Lisbon) conducted two online experiments. First, 64 participants completed a questionnaire measuring depersonalization symptoms. Then came a clever twist: participants were shown pairs of subtly different faces and asked to choose which looked most like them. This process built a digital “self-portrait” based on their internal image.

Participants also uploaded real photos of themselves and completed a test measuring how well they tune into bodily sensations, like heartbeat or hunger, known as interoceptive awareness.

Using facial recognition software, the researchers compared the mental self-portraits to the actual photos. The result? People with stronger depersonalization symptoms produced self-portraits that were less accurate, but surprisingly detailed. Their mental image wasn’t blurry or vague; it was vivid, just not true to life.

To dig deeper, the team created composite images from the self-portraits and real photos of high- and low-depersonalization participants. A new group of 40 people rated these images on traits like sadness, loneliness, and emotional expression.

The findings were striking: self-portraits from high-depersonalization females were rated as more emotionless and younger than those from low-depersonalization peers. Interestingly, this wasn’t true for the actual photos, suggesting the distortion lives in the mind, not the mirror.

The researchers believe this could stem from how depersonalized individuals feel about themselves; many report feeling emotionally numb, which may shape how they imagine their own face. And if mirrors are avoided due to discomfort, their mental image may be outdated, like remembering your teenage face while living in your adult body.

The study also found that people who were more in tune with their internal bodily signals created more accurate self-portraits. Those with lower interoceptive awareness were more likely to experience memory oddities like déjà vu and to misremember their own appearance.

This research offers the first empirical evidence linking depersonalization symptoms to distorted mental images of one’s own face. It suggests that the condition doesn’t just affect how people feel, it reshapes how they see themselves, even in their imagination.

Maister and Ciaunica hope this opens new doors for understanding how identity, emotion, and body awareness intertwine. As they note, “Our sense of self may be more fragile, and more fascinating, than we ever realized.”

