SUBSCRIBE

The dark side of our galaxy

Why does the Milky Way look the way it does?

By Amit Malewar
Space
The dark side of our galaxy
Image: NASA/CXC/MSSL.R> Soria et al

An international team of scientists has challenged a well-known hypothesis that mysterious dark matter dominates gravity in the inner parts of spiral galaxies, for example, our Milky Way.

Scientists discovered that stars – visible matter – dominates the gravity in the inner parts of these kinds of galaxies.

Senior lead researcher Professor Ken Freeman at The Australian National University (ANU) said, “One of the big questions we’re trying to answer is, why does the Milky Way look the way it does?”

“We’ve discovered that stars and gas account for about three-quarters of the gravitational pull in the inner parts of the Milky Way and other spiral galaxies.”

“But the dark matter dominates gravity in the outer parts of these galaxies. By finding out how much the stars contribute to a galaxy’s total gravity, we can work out the detailed structure of the dark matter, almost as if we could see this invisible matter directly.”

Professor Freeman said scientists had known about dark matter in galaxies for about 50 years, but they still don’t know what it is or where it comes from.

“There are many theories about what it could be, including that it is potentially some form of exotic particle that we have not discovered yet.”

This study is difficult to conduct on the Milky Way, as astronomers can only observe it from within. Scientists needed to study a spiral galaxy from outside.

Professor Freeman said, “We chose NGC 6946, which is more than 22 million lightyears away from Earth.”

Using a newly developed technique, scientists settle how dark matter is distributed across spiral galaxies such as the Milky Way.

The ANU group designed and built a specialized instrument, the Planetary Nebula Spectrograph, mounted on the William Herschel Telescope in the Canary Islands. Dr. Magda Arnaboldi of the European Southern Observatory in Munich is the Planetary Nebula Spectrograph Team leader.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

New technology can potentially tame lightning

Ashwini Sakharkar -
This technology may induce electrical discharge from passing lightning, helping to guide it to safe targets and reduce the risk of catastrophic fires
Read more
Space

Our universe is getting hotter, study

Amit Malewar -
Temperature has increased about 10-fold over the last 10 billion years.
Read more
Space

A new way to ‘see’ the elusive dark matter haloes

Amit Malewar -
Seeing dark matter in a new light.
Read more
Space

Scientists may have detected the hidden matter of the universe

Amit Malewar -
Has the hidden matter of the universe been discovered?
Read more
Space

Mystery solved: What causes powerful fast radio bursts?

Amit Malewar -
Flash of luck.
Read more
Space

New work reveals the likely original locations of Saturn and Jupiter

Amit Malewar -
Where were Jupiter and Saturn born?
Read more

TRENDING

Circadian rhythms drive beta cell regeneration

Science Amit Malewar -
Scientists identified the essential role of circadian clocks in the regeneration of insulin-producing cells.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

Warm, moist rivers of air help create massive holes in Antarctic sea ice

Environment Pranjal Mehar -
Warm, moist rivers of air may have continent-wide effects and influence climate change.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist