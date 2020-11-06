SUBSCRIBE

Coronavirus block the ability of cells to produce protective proteins

Virus that causes COVID-19 puts a plug in cellular defenses.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
Coronavirus block the ability of cells to produce protective proteins
Image: Pixabay

Recently, Yale scientists discovered that SARS-CoV-2 blocks the ability of cells to produce protective proteins. They identified how cellular proteins’ production, including immune molecules, and contributes to severe illness in its host. 

A nonstructural protein 1 or Nsp1 in SARS-CoV-2 blocks cells’ ability to produce new proteins. However, it remains obscure how this protein works in a cell.

To find out the answer, scientists used genetic screening and cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to show that Nsp1 is one of SARS-CoV-2’s most pathogenic viral proteins. In human lung cells, it can drastically alter host cell gene expression and essentially form an attachment that forestalls the ribosome from receiving genetic instructions for new proteins encoded in messenger RNA.

Yong Xiong, professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry and co-corresponding author of the research, said“This is the entry channel for genetic material, and when it is blocked, no protein can be made. We didn’t understand this mechanism before, but now we know.”

“This process affects protein production in many parts of the body, and high levels of Nsp1 may help explain why some people fare poorly after infection by the virus.”

Still, it remains obscure how the virus can still produce its proteins, using the same ribosome, to replicate in the cell after it disables the cell’s ability to make normal proteins.

Journal Reference:
  1. Shuai Yuan et al. Nonstructural protein 1 of SARS-CoV-2 is a potent pathogenicity factor redirecting host protein synthesis machinery toward viral RNA. DOI: 10.1016/j.molcel.2020.10.034

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Scientists discovered the shape of the SARS-CoV-2 genome after infection

Pranjal Mehar -
The study uncovered how the genome of SARS-CoV-2 uses genome origami to infect and replicate successfully inside host cells.
Read more
Science

How do insects find their targets in a chaotic world?

Amit Malewar -
The study records the flies seemingly random movements.
Read more
Health

Scientists identified the cause of COVID-19 blood clots

Pranjal Mehar -
A new study reveals the virus triggers antibodies circulating through the blood, causing clots in people hospitalized with the disease.
Read more
Health

Study detail the mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection

Pranjal Mehar -
‘Mini-lungs’ reveal early stages of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Read more
Invention

A reusable heated face mask to filter and inactivate coronaviruses

Pranjal Mehar -
A heated face mask to filter and inactivate coronaviruses.
Read more
Science

What makes SARS-CoV-2 highly infectious?

Amit Malewar -
Neuropilin-1 drives SARS-CoV-2 infectivity.
Read more

TRENDING

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

Scientists identified the cause of COVID-19 blood clots

Health Pranjal Mehar -
A new study reveals the virus triggers antibodies circulating through the blood, causing clots in people hospitalized with the disease.
Read more

Mystery solved: What causes powerful fast radio bursts?

Space Amit Malewar -
Flash of luck.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist