Coral reefs help set daily rhythms for ocean microbes

Coral reefs have long been celebrated as dazzling underwater metropolises, home to a kaleidoscope of fish, invertebrates, and plants. But a new study reveals they play an even more surprising role: acting as timekeepers for the microscopic life drifting in the waters above them.

Researchers discovered that coral reefs do more than give food and shelter. They also guide the daily routine of tiny microbes in the water. The number and types of these microbes rise and fall during the day, following a hidden rhythm set by the reef.

To study this hidden rhythm, scientists took water samples every six hours from a coral reef in the northern Gulf of Aqaba in the Red Sea. They used genetic tests, ecological methods, advanced imaging, and chemical measurements to track the microbes, showing how their numbers and types changed hour by hour.

The study, published in Science Advances, was led by Dr. Herdís G. R. Steinsdóttir, a postdoctoral researcher working with Dr. Miguel J. Frada of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Interuniversity Institute for Marine Sciences in Eilat, alongside Dr. Derya Akkaynak of the University of Haifa and the Interuniversity Institute for Marine Sciences in Eilat.

Their findings revealed that coral reefs impose pronounced daily rhythms on nearby microbial communities, reshaping their composition and abundance across both winter and summer seasons.

“We found that the reef is not just passively surrounded by microbes,” said Dr. Frada. “It actively structures microbial life in time, creating daily patterns that repeat across seasons and influence how energy and nutrients move through the ecosystem.”

Among the most striking discoveries was the nightly surge of heterotrophic protists, microscopic predators that feed on bacteria. Their populations spiked by as much as 80 percent after dark, suggesting that predation plays a significant role in regulating microbial numbers.

Meanwhile, genetic signatures of Symbiodiniaceae, the dinoflagellates best known as coral symbionts, peaked consistently around midday. This pattern hints at daily cycles of release, growth, or turnover tied to sunlight and coral metabolism.

“These daily microbial rhythms were as strong as, and sometimes stronger than, seasonal differences,” said Dr. Steinsdóttir. “This shows that time of day is a critical factor when studying reef-associated microbial communities.”

The team also found that reef waters contained significantly fewer bacteria and microalgae than adjacent open waters, suggesting active removal by reef organisms. This ebb and flow of microbial life highlights the reef’s role as both a consumer and regulator of microscopic populations.

By combining multiple cutting-edge techniques, the researchers have provided one of the most detailed temporal views of microbial life in coral reef ecosystems to date. Their work suggests that these microbial cycles could serve as sensitive indicators of reef functioning and ecosystem health, an invaluable tool as reefs face mounting pressures from climate change and human activity.

Coral reefs are often described as biodiversity hotspots, but this study reframes them as potent regulators of the ocean’s tiniest inhabitants. Finding daily rhythms in microbes gives scientists a new way to check reef health. It helps them better understand and protect these delicate ecosystems.

In the words of the research team, reefs are not just vibrant habitats; they are living clocks, ticking away beneath the waves, orchestrating the unseen symphony of microbial life.

