Connection between DNA markers and aging

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and TruDiagnostic have found DNA markers linked to ancient viral genes in our DNA. These markers act as precise “epigenetic clocks,” predicting our age. The study suggests that some of these ancient genes play a role in aging.

Retroelements, known to influence genes and affect diseases, have yet to be studied as extensively as aging markers. However, this study, published on August 2 in Aging Cell, shows that these retroelement clocks reveal unique aging signals not seen by other methods.

Most aging clocks estimate age by looking at DNA methylation, which affects how genes work. Methylation of these retroelements changes as we age, which may cause some genes to become more active, leading to instability, inflammation, and aging-related diseases.

Aging is influenced by genetics, environment, and epigenetics. Researchers aim to find reliable markers to predict biological age, which reflects a person’s health better than the number of years lived (chronological age). However, the two may only sometimes match.

Using a machine learning model from TruDiagnostic, researchers analyzed epigenetic data from 12,670 people aged 12 to 100. They focused on DNA methylation patterns in retroelements, specifically human endogenous retrovirus (HERV) and long interspersed nuclear elements (LINEs), creating a clock called “Retro-Age.”

Dr. Lishomwa Ndhlovu from Weill Cornell Medicine highlighted that Retro-Age offers new insights into aging and a tool for predicting biological age. The study found that Retro-Age was accurate across various human tissues and even worked in other mammals, suggesting that retroelement activity might be a critical factor in aging across species.

The researchers found that DNA methylation patterns not only predict age but also respond to environmental factors like antiretroviral therapy in people with HIV. HIV speeds up epigenetic aging, but the treatment can slow it down, showing that retroelement activity is influenced by both the virus and its treatment, affecting biological aging.

Dr. Michael Corley from Weill Cornell Medicine explained that retroelements may cause inflammation, cell aging, and genomic instability as they become more active with age. This suggests that retroelement clocks reveal hidden aspects of aging and could lead to new treatments for age-related conditions.

The researchers believe that monitoring retroelement activity could help evaluate anti-aging therapies, improve health in aging populations, and show the impact of lifestyle changes on biological aging. Drs. Ndhlovu and Corley plan to explore treatments targeting the epigenetic states of specific retroelements to potentially reverse or reduce aging effects, improving health and lifespan.

