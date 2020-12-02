SUBSCRIBE

A combined hardware and software printing system

A new system enables realistic variations in glossiness across a 3D-printed surface.

By Amit Malewar
Technology
the left side shows traditional 3D printing, which doesn’t have varying reflectivity
In this image, the left side shows traditional 3D printing, which doesn’t have varying reflectivity. The right side shows the new improvements, where one can choose which surfaces are glossy and which are matte. Credits:Courtesy of the researchers

3D printing technology is a powerful tool for manufacturing complex shapes with high-quality textures. Next to color and shape, Gloss is one of the most salient visual aspects of an object.

MIT scientists may have a solution. They have developed a combined hardware and software printing system that uses off-the-shelf varnishes to finish objects with realistic, spatially varying gloss patterns.

The technology has a wide range of applications: to reproduce fine art, allowing near-flawless replicas to be distributed to museums without access to originals. Also, it could be useful in creating more realistic-looking prosthetics.

Glossiness refers to the shininess and apparent smoothness of a surface. A low gloss, or matte, the surface is unreflective, like concrete. 

Varnishes that lend a glossy finish tend to be less viscous and to dry into a smooth surface. Varnishes that lend a matte finish are more viscous — closer to honey than water. They contain large polymers that, when dried, protrude randomly from the surface and absorb light.

MIT researcher Michael Foshey said, “You have a bunch of these particles popping out of the surface, which gives you that roughness.”

“But those polymers pose a dilemma for 3D printers, whose skinny fluid channels and nozzles aren’t built for honey. They’re tiny, and they can get clogged easily.”

Reproducing a surface with spatially varying Gloss is labor-intensive. At first, scientists printed the object with high Gloss and support structures covering the spots where a matte finish is ultimately desired. Then the support material is removed to lend roughness to the final surface.

Foshey said, “There’s no way of instructing the printer to produce a matte finish in one area or a glossy finish in another. So, we devised one.”

The printer was designed with large nozzles. It can deposit varnish droplets of varying sizes. The varnish is stored in the printer’s pressurized reservoir, and a needle valve opens and closes to release varnish droplets onto the printing surface. A variety of droplet sizes is achieved by controlling factors like the reservoir pressure and the needle valve’s speed. The more varnish released, the larger the droplet deposited. The same goes for the rate of the droplet’s release.

Foshey said, “The faster it goes, the more it spreads out once it impacts the surface. So we essentially vary all these parameters to get the droplet size we want.”

As expected, the printer achieved spatially varying Gloss through halftoning. In this strategy, discrete varnish droplets are arranged in examples that seem like a continuous surface when seen in a good way.

Foshey said, “Our eyes do the mixing itself.”

“The printer uses just three off-the-shelf varnishes — one glossy, one matte, and one in between. By incorporating these varnishes into its preprogrammed halftoning pattern, the printer can yield continuous, spatially varying shades of glossiness across the printing surface.”

Along with the hardware, Foshey’s team produced a software pipeline to control the printer’s output. First, the user indicates their desired gloss pattern on the surface to be printed. Next, the printer runs a calibration, trying various halftoning patterns of the three supplied varnishes. Based on those calibration patterns’ reflectance, the printer determines the proper halftoning pattern to use on the final print job to achieve the best possible reproduction.

Scientists demonstrated their results on various “2.5D” objects — mostly-flat printouts with textures that varied by half a centimeter in height.

Foshey said“They were impressive. They have more of a feel of what you’re trying to reproduce.”

Scientists are now planning to continue developing the hardware for use on fully-3D objects.

Journal Reference:
  1. Michal Piovarči et al. Towards Spatially Varying Gloss Reproduction for 3D Printing. DOI: 10.1145/3414685.3417850

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Environment

Study reveals how methane escapes from deep formations

Pranjal Mehar -
An escape route for seafloor methane.
Read more
Technology

Computing innovations are still made in America – but increasingly not by Americans

Tech Explorist -
North America is still ground-zero for algorithmic innovation, but it's increasingly coming from non-American researchers.
Read more
Technology

A high-power, portable terahertz laser

Pranjal Mehar -
The instrument could bring powerful sensing and imaging capabilities out of the lab and into hospitals, airports, or other settings.
Read more
Invention

A reusable heated face mask to filter and inactivate coronaviruses

Pranjal Mehar -
A heated face mask to filter and inactivate coronaviruses.
Read more
Technology

Generating photons for communication between quantum processors

Amit Malewar -
New technique provides a means of interconnection between quantum processors.
Read more
Space

New analysis reveals the behavior of the M87* black hole

Amit Malewar -
Analysis reveals turbulent evolution of the M87* black hole image.
Read more

TRENDING

A Google map of the universe

Space Amit Malewar -
Australian telescope creates a new atlas of the Universe.
Read more

Our galaxy is being slowly pulled by neighboring galaxy

Space Amit Malewar -
The long-held belief that the Milky Way, the galaxy containing Earth and the solar system, is relatively static has been ruptured by fresh cosmic insight.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of ships and...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist