College students have less empathy when they are less alert

A new study, presented at the SLEEP 2024 meeting, reveals strong evidence that insufficient sleep can lead to lower alertness. Alertness is a predictor of muted empathic responding, suggesting that it may support cognitive and affective empathy.

Cognitive empathy is the ability to understand another person’s feelings. On the other hand, affective empathy is the ability to experience emotions in harmony with another person.

On objective alertness assessments, lapses and false starts were strongly linked to reduced empathic accuracy, and slower response times were significantly related to lower levels of empathic concern. Moreover, compared to the control group, more objectively aware individuals reported much higher levels of affective empathy.

The researchers collected data from a substantial sample of over 800 college students through a meticulous process. The Karolinska Sleepiness Scale was employed in all three investigations to gauge individuals’ subjective alertness. This was followed by using the Psychomotor Vigilance Test to measure their objective alertness. Researchers then assessed participant’s affective and cognitive empathy by completing the Multifaceted Empathy Test.

Study 2 used more varied stimuli to mimic Study 1. Before finishing the tasks in Study 3, individuals were randomly randomized to either consume 300 mg of caffeine or a placebo. After that, each participant finished a second test of affective empathy.

Curran pointed out that the link between alertness and an individual’s empathic accuracy and concern aids in our comprehension of the underlying process by which sleep disruption impairs empathy.

In a practical context, this groundbreaking discovery can help identify when someone lacks empathy and can guide suggestions for people whose empathy is critical to their work.

Journal Reference: