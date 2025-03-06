A new study by researchers at the University of Plymouth suggests that the critically endangered whitefin swellshark (Cephaloscyllium albipinnum) could be forced to adapt to new habitats—or face extinction—due to predicted ocean changes caused by climate change. This species of catshark is found in deeper waters off Australia’s south and east coasts.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has assessed the whitefin swellshark as Critically Endangered for several years, mainly due to fishing practices. The study suggests that ocean changes, including higher temperatures and shifts in chemistry, could further threaten the species by the end of this century.

Using computer models to forecast ocean conditions and account for the sharks’ preferred habitats, researchers found that up to 70% of suitable habitats will be lost over the next 75 years. However, an area within the Great Australian Bight could offer refuge with favorable conditions and food sources.

The challenge is that sharks, which grow to around 1.1 meters long, may need to move 70 to 1100 kilometers to reach this potential new home. Additionally, due to climate change, other marine species might also seek refuge in the same area.

Despite the grim outlook, the researchers see hope in Australia’s proactive conservation measures, such as marine protected areas (MPAs). These efforts could help safeguard the whitefin swellshark and other vulnerable species.

The study highlights the urgent need for enhanced conservation efforts to protect these endangered sharks from the future effects of climate change.

Kerry Brown, a Marine Biology and Oceanography graduate and lead author of the study, said, “Most people will probably have never seen them, but whitefin swellsharks are an incredibly pretty species.”

“However, despite being listed as critically endangered, we know very little about their behavior given its habitats are deep in the ocean. We do know that they have been on our planet for a very long time, so they will have had to adapt to changes in their environment. However, the threat to their future survival is real unless we take urgent steps to protect them.”

Dr Robert Puschendorf, an Associate Professor of Conservation Biology, said, “We have seen species move into different areas of the ocean in the past, so that offers some sense of hope for the whitefin swellshark.”

“And the marine protected areas along the Australian coast are certainly a positive factor, although whether they are in the right place for this particular species is another matter. However, it does show the authorities in the region have the willingness and means to take action.”

“The challenges faced by this – and other – species are now very different to what they may have encountered in the past when you consider there are now very few parts of the planet that humans haven’t damaged in some way. But our study shows we are potentially in a position where we can do something about it.”

