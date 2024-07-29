Clean energy mining endangers birds and fish

Our growing need for metals and minerals is endangering over 4,000 vertebrate species. A study has found that many raw materials for clean energy are found in biodiversity hotspots.

David Edwards from the University of Cambridge states that this report is a crucial step to prevent biodiversity loss as the mining industry expands. New research shows that 4,642 vertebrate species are at risk from global mining, quarrying, and drilling for oil and gas.

Mining activities overlap with key biodiversity hotspots that have unique species and habitats. The greatest threat comes from mining for lithium and cobalt, which are essential for solar panels, wind turbines, and electric cars.

Quarrying limestone for cement is also endangering many species. The threat extends beyond the mines, affecting distant species through pollution and deforestation of roads and infrastructure.

Researchers suggest reducing mining pollution to help prevent biodiversity loss. Published in Current Biology, this is the most comprehensive global assessment of the impact of mineral extraction on biodiversity.

Professor David Edwards from the University of Cambridge said, “We need mining for clean energy, but it often occurs in areas with high biodiversity, which creates a problem.”

Professor David Edwards said, “So many species, especially fish, are at risk due to mining pollution.” Reducing freshwater pollution could help obtain the materials needed for clean energy without causing a loss of biodiversity.

Fish (2,053 species) are most at risk from mining, followed by reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals. Species in freshwater habitats or with small ranges are particularly vulnerable.

Limestone quarrying for cement also threatens wildlife, as many species live only on limestone. For example, the Bent-Toed Gecko in Malaysia is endangered by planned mining that will destroy its entire habitat.

Researchers used International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) data to identify which vertebrate species are threatened by mining. By mapping these species’ locations, they identified high-risk areas and types of mining that pose the most danger.

They found that species classified as ‘vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered’ are more threatened by mining than others. Mining activities, like sand extraction, alter watercourses and can impact large areas, making species like the Indian Skimmer more vulnerable to predators.

Threat hotspots include the Andes, coastal West and Central Africa, and Southeast Asia, which have high mine density. For instance, gold mining in Ghana pollutes important bird areas with mercury.

Global demand for metals, fossil fuels, and construction materials is rapidly increasing, with the extraction industry’s revenue estimated at US $943 billion in 2022. Biodiversity supports the world’s carbon stocks, helping mitigate climate change.

The study focused on vertebrates, but researchers believe mining threatens plants and invertebrates.

“We will continue to mine because our societies depend on mined products, but this causes environmental issues,” said Edwards. “Our report is a first step to avoid biodiversity loss as mining expands.”

In some areas, wildlife is more sensitive to mining. The report can help choose where to mine to minimize damage. Future policies should focus on recycling and reusing materials instead of extracting more.

The study concludes that mining for metals needed for clean energy risks thousands of bird and fish species. This mining often occurs in areas rich in biodiversity.

To protect these species, it’s crucial to reduce mining pollution and focus on recycling and reusing materials. Balancing clean energy needs with biodiversity conservation is essential.

