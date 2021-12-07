China’s Yutu 2 rover spotted a mysterious object on moon’s far side

China’s Yutu 2 rover, launched in December 2018, recently spotted a mysterious cube-like object on the Moon. The object known as ‘mystery hut’ was spotted on the horizon while the Rover was crossing the Von Kármán crater on the moon’s far side.

In November, the Rover spotted this cube-shaped object during the mission’s 36th lunar day. It is located around 260 feet away from where the Rover traversed.

The Rover will spend the next 2 to 3 lunar days (which takes up 2 to 3 months on Earth) investigating this mysterious moon feature. According to scientists, the object must be a large boulder.

An image from China’s Yutu 2 showing a cube-shaped object on the horizon on the far side of the moon. Credit: CNSA/Our Space)

Yutu-2, as a part of the Chinese Change 4 mission to the Moon, landed on the Moon’s far side, aka the dark side of the moon, on 3 January 2019. Since then, the Rover has been rolling through the 115-mile-wide (186 kilometers) Von Kármán crater.