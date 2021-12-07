SUBSCRIBE

China’s Yutu 2 rover spotted a mysterious object on moon’s far side

A mystery house on the dark side of the Moon.

By Amit Malewar
Space
closer look at a cube shape spotted
This zoomed-in image shows a closer look at a cube shape spotted by China's Yutu 2 rover on the far side of the moon. (Image credit: CNSA/Our Space)

China’s Yutu 2 rover, launched in December 2018, recently spotted a mysterious cube-like object on the Moon. The object known as ‘mystery hut’ was spotted on the horizon while the Rover was crossing the Von Kármán crater on the moon’s far side.

In November, the Rover spotted this cube-shaped object during the mission’s 36th lunar day. It is located around 260 feet away from where the Rover traversed.

The Rover will spend the next 2 to 3 lunar days (which takes up 2 to 3 months on Earth) investigating this mysterious moon feature. According to scientists, the object must be a large boulder.

a cube-shaped object
An image from China’s Yutu 2 showing a cube-shaped object on the horizon on the far side of the moon. Credit: CNSA/Our Space)

Yutu-2, as a part of the Chinese Change 4 mission to the Moon, landed on the Moon’s far side, aka the dark side of the moon, on 3 January 2019. Since then, the Rover has been rolling through the 115-mile-wide (186 kilometers) Von Kármán crater.

