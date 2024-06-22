Chilling blood oranges enhance their nutrition, a buyer’s benefit

A recent University of Florida study suggests that storing antioxidant-rich blood oranges at cool temperatures could significantly enhance their health benefits for consumers.

Ali Sarkhosh, an associate professor of horticultural sciences at UF/IFAS, notes that while blood oranges are known for their health benefits and higher market prices than other varieties, their potential as a profitable crop for Florida farmers remains determined.

Fariborz Habibi, the study’s lead author, explains that while improved fruit quality from cool storage is promising, more research is necessary before recommending changes to growers’ crop selections.

The fruit is packed with anthocyanins, known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. It also has vitamin C, flavonoids, and other helpful phytochemicals.

According to Sarkhosh, while home-stored fruit can develop color inside, supermarket fruit should already have good internal color and be ready to eat. Researchers collected fruit from a UF/IFAS research plot in Quincy for this study.

Scientists discovered that storing blood oranges between 40 to 53 degrees boosts anthocyanin, phenolic content, and antioxidants. Lowering temperatures to 43 to 46 degrees helps maintain fruit firmness, weight, and sugar content.

Blood oranges. credit: Ali Sarkhosh, UF/IFAS.

“Firmness is crucial for preserving the overall quality, texture, and taste of blood oranges during storage,” said Habibi.

Blood oranges are named for their deep red flesh and contain antioxidant pigments in their skin. They thrive in Mediterranean climates like Italy and Spain, where cold temperatures above freezing aid their growth.

In the US, blood oranges are mainly grown in California and have yet to be commercially cultivated in Florida due to their subtropical climate, which rarely reaches the required cold conditions of 46 to 59 degrees for anthocyanin development.

In conclusion, storing blood oranges at cool temperatures enhances antioxidants, benefiting consumers and growers. However, their viability in Florida is still being determined. While prized for health benefits and market value, integrating them into crops needs more research to boost farm income. Strategic storage methods could improve fruit quality, promising gains for Florida citrus pending further study and guidance for growers.

