Cheese may really be giving you nightmares

For centuries, folklore and pop culture have hinted at a strange connection between food and the dream world, from the notorious nightmares of The Rarebit Fiend to bedtime warnings about spicy dinners. Now, science is catching up.

A new study reveals that your late-night snack could be doing more than just keeping you up; it might be scripting your dreams. Researchers have uncovered compelling links between evening eating habits, sleep quality, and even the emotional tone of your dreams, with dairy products standing out as a potential nightmare trigger, especially for those with lactose intolerance.

Researchers studied over 1,000 students and found a strong link between nightmares and lactose intolerance. People who consumed a lot of dairy and had trouble digesting it often experienced gas or stomach discomfort at night, which seemed to influence the kinds of dreams they had. The study suggests that stomach issues from lactose intolerance can stir up disturbing dreams or make sleep more restless.

Dr. Tore Nielsen, a sleep researcher from Université de Montréal, found strong links between nightmares and food sensitivities like lactose intolerance. His team’s study suggests that tweaking eating habits, especially avoiding trigger foods like dairy, might help reduce intense or unsettling dreams. It also sheds light on why milk and cheese often get blamed for a rough night’s sleep.

Researchers surveyed 1,082 students at MacEwan University. They gathered insights on sleep quality, types of dreams and nightmares, and how students felt their food choices might play a role. The study also considered their physical and mental health and how they relate to food.

One in three participants said they regularly experience nightmares. Women were more likely than men to remember their dreams, report poor sleep, and say they struggle with food intolerances or allergies, nearly twice as much. About 40% thought late-night eating or specific foods affected how they slept. Around 25% believed certain foods made sleep worse.

Participants with less healthy eating habits were more prone to unpleasant dreams, and they were less likely to recall any dreams at all.

“We are routinely asked whether food affects dreaming, especially by journalists on food-centric holidays,” said Nielsen. “Now we have some answers.”

