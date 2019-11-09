SUBSCRIBE
Home Science Characterizing the pathways of ice formation in clouds
Characterizing the pathways of ice formation in clouds
Science

Characterizing the pathways of ice formation in clouds

Scientists measured an important sub-process of the water cycle.

Amit Malewar

Ice formation in clouds is a key component of the hydrological cycle on Earth. Given the complex interaction of aerosols, atmospheric dynamics, and cloud microphysical properties, it is a challenge in weather and climate research to isolate the single process leading to the formation of ice in tropospheric clouds.

Characterizing the multitude of pathways of ice formation in clouds is difficult because the relevant processes take place in a turbulent environment on different scales.

For the first time, a team from Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) in Leipzig has observed vertical air motions increase ice formation in mixed-phase clouds. The team used laser and radar instruments to measure the vertical air velocity and ice formation in thin mixed-phase clouds. Such clouds contain ice particles, water vapor, just as supercooled liquid droplets.

The outcomes of this study are expected to provide detail information about the water cycle better in the weather and climate models in the future by ice formation in clouds.

Johannes Bühl of TROPOS reported, “Both lidar and radar instruments were, therefore, necessary to investigate the turbulence and ice formation in these clouds above Leipzig from the ground.”

“The effect only became visible when we observed the ice directly below the clouds’ top layer. Our findings enable for the first time quantitative and well-constrained insights into the relationship between turbulence and ice formation in the atmosphere. The stronger a cloud is ‘shaken’ by vertical air motions, the more ice falls out of it.”

“This correlation was measured for clouds colder than -12 °C. Next, the remote sensing scientists want to explore the influence of aerosols by taking a closer look at the beginning (ice nucleation) and end (precipitation of ice particles) of the ice formation process.”

REFERENCELeibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS)
JOURNALDOI: 10.1038/s41612-019-0092-6

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSMercury Transit: Mercury will pass between the Earth and Sun this Monday
UP NEXTBones of a huge Jurassic sea predator found in a Polish Cornfield

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Why is ice so slippery?

Amit Malewar -
The mystery of sliding on ice can, therefore, be found in the “viscous” nature of this film of water.
Read more
Space

Ice on moon’s south pole may be much more recent

Amit Malewar -
Information that could help identify the sources of the deposits and help in planning future human exploration.
Read more
Environment

How clouds are formed even at low temperatures?

Pranjal Mehar -
There are small aerosol particles floating in the air constantly. Though, the particles are not visible to the naked eye and perform a significant role...
Read more

Must Read

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda and Puerto Rico where dozens of ships and...
Read more

Mercury Transit: Mercury will pass between the Earth and Sun this Monday

Space Amit Malewar -
This won't happen again until 2032.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist