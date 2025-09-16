Cell changes in the breast could explain why Breastfeeding isn’t always easy

The mammary gland is no ordinary organ; it’s a late bloomer, springing to life after birth and transforming dramatically during pregnancy to prepare for one of nature’s most vital tasks: nourishing a newborn. As hormones surge, the gland undergoes a biological makeover, sprouting new branches and forming milk-producing alveoli that kick into gear just before birth.

But milk-making isn’t a solo act. Behind the scenes, a cast of supporting cells, endothelial cells that manage blood flow, fibroblasts that shape the tissue, and immune cells that guard the system, play crucial roles. Yet, until now, scientists knew little about how these cells communicate and change throughout the mammary gland’s life cycle.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at the University of Cambridge created the most detailed genetic map of the adult mammary gland to date. By analyzing 480 transcriptomes from purified cell populations across ten developmental stages in mice, from pre-pregnancy to Breastfeeding and back to rest, they catalogued how genes behave in different cell types over time.

Dr. Geula Hanin, first author of the study, explained:

“Our atlas is the most detailed to date, allowing us to see which genes are expressed in which cell types at each stage of the adult mammary gland cycle.”

How milk is transported through the mammary network?

The team discovered that genes linked to breastfeeding disorders, such as low milk supply, aren’t just active in milk-producing cells. They also appear in basal cells, which help squeeze milk out during feeding. This suggests that some breastfeeding issues stem from mechanical problems, not just production shortfalls, opening up new targets for research and treatment.

Another striking finding: genes tied to postpartum breast cancer light up right after weaning, and not just in breast tissue. Fat cells, long overlooked, also show activity, hinting at their role in cancer development after childbirth. This could pave the way for early detection and prevention strategies.

Hanin noted: “We’ve found that genes associated with problems in milk production… are acting in breast cells that weren’t previously considered relevant. We’ve found genes associated with postpartum breast cancer acting in cells that have been similarly overlooked.”

“This work provides many potential new ways of transforming maternal and infant health, by using genetic information to both predict problems with breastfeeding and breast cancer, and to tackle them further down the line.”

Live cells in human breast milk could help breast cancer research

The study also zoomed in on imprinted genes, those that behave differently depending on whether they’re inherited from mom or dad. Known for shaping fetal growth in the placenta, 25 of these genes were found to be active in the adult mammary gland at specific times. They appear to choreograph milk production and tissue changes with precision, like conductors of a biological symphony.

Postpartum breast cancer, which can strike within five to ten years of giving birth, is linked to hormonal shifts and tissue remodeling during a phase called involution. Understanding the genetic choreography of this process could help scientists predict and prevent disease.

As Hanin put it: “Breastfeeding is a fundamental process that’s common to all mammals; we wouldn’t have survived without it. I hope this work will lead to new ways to support mothers who have issues with Breastfeeding, so they have a better chance of succeeding.”

Breastfeeding lowers the risk of hypertension

This genetic atlas doesn’t just decode the mammary gland; it opens doors to better maternal care, smarter diagnostics, and a deeper understanding of how life begins and thrives.

