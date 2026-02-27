Study reveals carbon dust production in massive binary systems

Carbon-rich Wolf–Rayet (WC) stars are a type of Wolf–Rayet star. These are very massive stars that have already lost their outer hydrogen layers. They blow extremely strong stellar winds, moving at speeds of about 1,000 kilometers per second, and lose a large amount of mass each year.

When a carbon-rich Wolf–Rayet (WC) star is in a binary system with a hot, massive OB-type companion star, the pair can produce large amounts of dust. However, scientists still do not fully understand the properties of this dust, especially the sizes of the dust grains in these systems.

Yale junior Donglin Wu looks at the night sky and sees mysteries to solve. That curiosity led him to publish a study in The Astrophysical Journal revealing how some of the universe’s biggest stars create dust.

The focus of Wu’s research is WR 112, a rare binary system where a carbon-rich Wolf–Rayet star, a hot, dying giant, orbits an OB-type companion. Together, the pair unleash powerful stellar winds that collide, cool, and condense into dust. But the nature of that dust has long puzzled astronomers.

The famous Wolf-Rayet 104 “pinwheel star” reveals a surprise

Using the combined power of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), Wu and his colleagues were able to probe WR 112’s dust in unprecedented detail. JWST revealed glowing spiral arcs of dust, while ALMA’s sensitive millimeter observations showed… nothing. The absence was telling: only extremely small, warm grains could hide from ALMA’s view.

By analyzing the combined data, the team concluded that most of WR 112’s dust grains are smaller than one micrometer, with many just a few nanometers across, billionths of a meter.

“It’s amazing to know that some of the most massive stars in the universe produce some of the tiniest dust particles before they die,” Wu said. “The difference in size between the star and the dust it produces is about a quintillion to one.”

The team found that WR 112’s dust comes in two main sizes: a large group of nanometer-scale grains and a smaller set of grains about 0.1 micrometer across. This two-size pattern helps resolve decades of conflicting studies that had suggested the dust was composed of either very tiny grains or larger ones, but not both.

To explain this unusual pattern, the team explored destructive processes, including radiative torque disruption and radiation-driven sublimation. These mechanisms tend to eliminate intermediate-sized grains, leaving behind the smallest and slightly larger survivors.

WR 112 is no ordinary dust factory. Each year, it produces as much carbon dust as three of Earth’s moons combined. That makes the new findings crucial for understanding how massive stars enrich the galaxy with the raw materials that can eventually form planets.

Wu’s journey from stargazing in Shanghai to leading an international collaboration, with co-authors from Caltech, the UK, Japan, the Netherlands, Australia, and Germany, reflects the romance and rigor of astronomy.

“Astronomy and astrophysics connect to something very romantic,” Wu said. “You look up at the night sky and think about how immense it is. There are so many things that are still unknown, things that are difficult to observe, rare things.”

Rare indeed. And thanks to Wu’s work, the dust of WR 112 is no longer quite so mysterious.

Journal Reference:

Donglin Wu, Yinuo Han, Peredur M. Williams et al. Constraining Properties of Dust Formed in Wolf–Rayet Binary WR 112 Using Mid-infrared and Millimeter Observations. The Astrophysical Journal. DOI 10.3847/1538-4357/ae31f1