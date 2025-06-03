Cannabis use among older adults hits record high

Cannabis consumption among older adults in the U.S. is skyrocketing, reaching levels never seen before. According to a recent analysis led by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health, 7 percent of Americans aged 65 and older reported using marijuana in the past month, marking a nearly 46 percent increase in two years.

This study reveals a striking shift in the demographics of older cannabis users. Once viewed as a habit associated with youth culture, marijuana is now being embraced by older individuals, especially those who are college-educated, married, female, and have higher incomes.

Dr. Joseph Palamar, an expert in population health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, noted the remarkable evolution in cannabis use among older adults. “Our study shows that cannabis use continues to rise in this age group, but what’s particularly surprising is how the profile of users has changed,” he said.

Several factors are driving this trend. The widespread legalization of marijuana—whether for medical or recreational use—has significantly lowered the stigma surrounding its use. Researchers found that older adults in states where medical cannabis is legal are more likely to use it, possibly due to increased accessibility and acceptance.

Furthermore, cannabis use has surged among those with chronic health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and cancer. Many older individuals are turning to marijuana as an alternative or complement to traditional treatments, hoping for relief from pain, insomnia, and anxiety.

The study, which analyzed data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health from 2021 to 2023, tracked a steady climb in cannabis consumption among older adults. In 2006, fewer than 1 percent of seniors had used marijuana in the past year. Fast-forward to 2023, and 7 percent had used it within the last month alone.

Interestingly, the research uncovered a significant shift in income-related cannabis trends. In 2021, wealthier individuals had the lowest prevalence of marijuana use. But by 2023, they had the highest, suggesting that access to medical cannabis, which can be costly, plays a role in usage.

Despite the boom in cannabis use, health experts urge caution. As people age, their bodies become more sensitive to substances, including marijuana’s psychoactive components. Physicians are advising seniors to approach cannabis use carefully, especially if they have existing health conditions or take prescription medications that could interact with it.

Dr. Benjamin Han, a geriatrician and lead author of the study, stressed the importance of patient education. “Cannabis is increasingly being used for chronic health conditions, but it’s not without risks. Many older adults may not fully understand how it interacts with other medications or conditions,” he explained.

As cannabis use among seniors continues to rise, experts recommend that healthcare providers screen for marijuana use and educate their older patients about safe consumption practices.

