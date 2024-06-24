Cancer affects aging, but studies on older adults are insufficient

A review shows that research on aging, health disparities, and cancer outcomes in older adults is lacking. The paper, led by Nikesha Gilmore, PhD, from Wilmot Cancer Institute, was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

With the number of cancer survivors aged 65 and older expected to double in the next 20 years, there’s an urgent need for research to address biases in cancer outcomes for older adults.

The team found that the lack of focused studies, policies, and interventions perpetuates cancer inequalities and leaves the cancer care system unprepared for the growing and diverse older adult population.

Promoting this type of research is a crucial focus at Wilmot Cancer Institute. The 27-county Rochester region, where the center’s patients come from, has 18% of its population aged 65 and older, higher than state and national averages. This region also has a higher cancer rate than New York state and the nation.

The report is co-authored by Nikesha Gilmore, PhD, of the University of Rochester, and Shakira J. Grant, MBBS, of the University of North Carolina. The team includes Gilmore’s mentor, Supriya Mohile, MD, and Cancer and Aging Research Group members. They reviewed articles from 2016 to 2023. Nancy Lundebjerg, CEO of the American Geriatrics Society, praised the work.

At URMC, Nikesha Gilmore is working to promote Diversity and train future researchers. She started EmREACh, a program to help underrepresented undergraduate students interested in science and medicine. The program pairs students with mentors, teaches them to write manuscripts, and introduces them to clinical research and professional development opportunities.

In conclusion, cancer primarily affects older adults, but there is a significant lack of studies focused on this age group. More research is urgently needed to address this gap.

Journal reference: