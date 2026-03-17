For the first time, bull sharks are seen forming friendships

Usually considered loners of the ocean, bull sharks may be more social creatures than we have given them credit for. New research shows that these powerful fish form lasting bonds with certain individuals; they basically pick their own friends.

Research conducted at the Shark Reef Marine Reserve in Fiji shows that bull sharks have a preference for some companions over others, further suggesting that these animals do not simply interact casually with any other shark. This discovery upends decades of assumptions about shark behavior.

The unexpected patterns in these interactions were uncovered by researchers from the University of Exeter, Lancaster University, and the Fiji Shark Lab, who tracked shark behaviors over six years.

Historically, at least, sharks have been portrayed as solitary hunters, except for mating and competition. But growing evidence shows that some species may have far more complex social lives.

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This study is one of the clearest demonstrations to date that bull sharks create structured social networks.

The Shark Reef Marine Reserve is a protected area where sharks gather year-round, allowing repeated observations of the same individuals over time.

Scientists tracked 184 bull sharks and found that they spent more time with certain individuals than others, suggesting the bonds were intentional rather than happenstance.

The most pronounced social connections were noted among adult sharks, which tended to swim in proximity to one another or performed coordinated behaviors like parallel swimming and ‘lead-follow’ movements.

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Sharks preferred to be around companions of similar size. Both male and female bull sharks particularly liked socializing with females. Since male bull sharks are smaller than females, forming these social bonds is believed to help protect them from aggressive encounters with larger sharks.

Professor Darren Croft, from Exeter’s Centre for Research in Animal Behaviour, said, “Contrary to commonly held perceptions of sharks, our study shows they have relatively rich and complex social lives.”

The research team spent six years collecting data at a leading shark aggregation site in Fiji, allowing them to track the same individuals as they aged.

They measured both coarse interactions between fish, such as proximity, and finer behaviors, such as synchronized swimming patterns, to define social relationships.

Sharks were classified into three stages of their life history: sub-adult, adult, and advanced-adult, allowing researchers to understand how social behavior changes with age.

The findings upend the deep-seated notion that sharks are naturally solitary animals. Instead, bull sharks seem to have stable and selective social bonds.

These relationships bestow benefits, including chances to acquire new skills, find food, or avoid conflict. For example, smaller males might perceive social integration as advantageous, as it helps curb aggression from larger conspecifics.

The study also found fewer social sharks in their older years. They have learned to hunt and mate more often, so they depend more on those skills than on their social status, unlike younger sharks, who do better the more connected they are in a social network.

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Sub-adult bull sharks are seldom found within the Reserve. They prefer near-shore areas. Juveniles stay in rivers and estuaries across Fiji. At these early life stages, it is vital that they avoid predators such as adult bull sharks.

Yet adventurous sub-adults do occasionally make the journey to the Reserve, where they establish social bonds with adults. These older sharks may ease their assimilation into the social network and provide opportunities for social learning.

Understanding shark social behavior is important for conservation efforts. Protecting places where sharks gather would preserve these social networks, which are essential to their survival and reproduction.

Such insights could guide stronger sectoral-focused policies for the protection of sharks and improvement of marine ecosystem management in the future.

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