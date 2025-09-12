Korean Researchers Turn Air into Power with Breakthrough Storage Tech

As the world races toward renewable energy, one challenge looms large: how to store all that clean power when the sun sets or the wind dies down. In Korea, scientists have just taken a frosty leap forward, with a technology that turns air into liquid and back into electricity.

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM), under the National Research Council of Science and Technology (NST), has successfully developed and demonstrated core technologies for a Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES) system. This next-gen solution promises large-scale, long-duration energy storage without the geographical headaches of traditional methods like pumped hydro or compressed air.

LAES works like a high-tech thermos. When there’s surplus electricity, say, from solar panels on a sunny afternoon, it’s used to liquefy air at ultra-low temperatures. Later, when demand spikes, the liquid air is vaporized and expanded, releasing energy back into the grid.

Unlike other storage systems that depend on mountains, reservoirs, or underground caverns, LAES is refreshingly flexible. It can be installed almost anywhere and even offers bonus perks like cooling and waste heat recovery.

Principal Researcher Dr. Jun Young Park (left) and Dr. Sehwan In(right)

Led by Principal Researcher Dr. Jun Young Park, the KIMM team independently designed and built two critical components: a turbo expander and a cold box. These aren’t just fancy names; they’re the heart of the system.

The turbo expander spins at over 100,000 RPM, stabilized by static gas bearings and protected by a hollow shaft with thermal insulation to keep heat out.

The cold box uses multi-layer insulation and an ultra-high vacuum to minimize heat ingress, while cleverly recycling cold energy from power generation to make the liquefaction process more efficient.

Cold box Turbo expander for a LAES system

Together, these innovations enabled Korea’s first successful air liquefaction test for energy storage, with the system capable of producing up to 10 tons of liquid air per day, a significant step toward commercialization.

“Large-scale energy storage is essential for Korea’s renewable energy future,” said Dr. Park. “Our achievement positions LAES as a viable, eco-friendly solution, free from geographical limitations, and accelerates the pathway to commercialization.”

This research was conducted in collaboration with KIMM’s Liquid Hydrogen Technology Research Center and Gimhae Cryogenic Machinery Demonstration Research Center under the core project, “Development of Core Machinery Technologies for Large-Scale Liquid Air Energy Storage.”