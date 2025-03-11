Breakthrough antibody therapies offer hope for HIV treatment

Researchers from Imperial College London, working with the University of Oxford and Rockefeller University, have shown promising RIO trial results, indicating that immune-based therapies could transform HIV treatment. The trial focused on broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs), long-acting therapies designed to target and control the virus.

Involving 68 participants living with HIV who stopped their daily antiretroviral therapy (ART), the study compared bNAb treatments to a placebo over 20 weeks.

Remarkably, three-quarters of those receiving bNAbs suppressed the virus without antiretroviral therapy. This is a groundbreaking achievement in HIV research.

“This is the first time a long-acting immune therapy has shown sustained viral control, allowing participants to stop daily medications for over a year,” said Professor Sarah Fidler, chief investigator and infectious disease expert at Imperial College London. “These results could bring us closer to achieving a cure.”

bNAbs not only directly target and neutralize HIV but also stimulate stronger immune responses. Participants with the most robust immune activity experienced the longest-lasting viral control.

Additionally, the antibodies reduced the so-called “reservoir” of latent, HIV-infected cells—immune cells that harbor inactive virus copies and make curing HIV a formidable challenge. The reservoir was undetectable in some cases.

Dr. John Frater, co-lead investigator from the University of Oxford, highlighted the potential of bNAbs: “This is the first evidence that immune responses can be harnessed to control HIV, paving the way for a possible eradication.”

Funded by leading organizations like the Gates Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, the study’s early results were shared at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI). Although not yet peer-reviewed, the findings open up new avenues for immune-based HIV therapies.

Simon Collins, community representative for the RIO trial, emphasized the importance of this advancement: “These results could provide a new treatment option for people living with HIV.”

Researchers will continue to monitor the RIO trial participants with the research expected to conclude in 2027. Researchers believe bNAbs might not only improve treatment but also contribute to developing safe, effective, and accessible gene-based therapies.

“The results of the RIO study show that progress is possible in the effort to revolutionize HIV treatment. By demonstrating the promise of bNAbs in durable viral suppression, this study also unlocks critical insights that could help advance the development of safe, effective, and affordable gene-based HIV therapies. This type of cutting-edge research and innovation will be key to finally ending the global threat of HIV,” stated Dr. Mike McCune of the Gates Foundation.

The study, representing a hopeful step toward revolutionizing HIV treatment, marks a milestone in the effort to develop a cure and further expand treatment options for millions worldwide.