New brain implant lets paralyzed patients type with thoughts

Silence can be one of the most agonizing symptoms for someone who has paralysis. Not only does being unable to speak or type hinder communication, but it also alters one’s sense of self, independence, and worldview. Imagine being compelled to use your eyes to spell out a simple “I love you,” a joke, or a thought.

This is the reality many face. And it’s why a team of researchers, engineers, and clinicians have been chasing a bold idea: what if the brain itself could speak directly to a computer?

A new study from Mass General Brigham Neuroscience Institute and Brown University developed a brain implant that can restore communication, allowing patients to type simply by thinking about moving their fingers. Published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, the study introduces an investigational brain-computer interface (iBCI) typing neuroprosthesis that converts brain signals to text. In early clinical trials, the system delivered impressive speed and accuracy.

The tool detects attempted finger movements. A QWERTY keyboard appears before the participant, each letter mapped to a finger position, up, down, or curled.

As the participant pictured their fingers moving, tiny sensors placed in the brain’s motor cortex picked up the electrical signals that naturally occur when we think about movement. Those signals were then matched to letters on a keyboard. Finally, a smart language program pieced the letters together into full words and sentences, turning thought into communication.

Senior author Daniel Rubin, MD, Ph.D., a critical care neurologist with the Center for Neurotechnology and Neurorecovery at Mass General Brigham Neuroscience Institute, said, “Patients often find this and other types of Augmentative and Alternative Communication systems frustrating to use. BCIs are on track to become an important new alternative to what’s currently offered.”

The frustration Rubin describes has been a long-standing gap. Communication devices for people with paralysis are often slow, error-prone, and abandoned altogether. That gap inspired the creation of BrainGate, a consortium of neurologists, neuroscientists, engineers, computer scientists, neurosurgeons, and mathematicians working together to build better tools for communication and mobility.

“Since 2004, our BrainGate team has been advancing and testing the feasibility and efficacy of implantable brain computer interfaces to restore communication and independence for people with paralysis,” said co-author Leigh Hochberg, MD, Ph.D., leader of the BrainGate clinical trial and director of the Center for Neurotechnology and Neurorecovery at Mass General Brigham Neuroscience Institute.

“The BrainGate consortium demonstrates the strength of academic and university-based researchers working together, thinking about what’s possible, and then advancing the frontiers of restorative Neurotechnology. And by doing so, we make it that much easier for industry to create the final form of implantable medical devices for our patients.”

The early results are striking. Two participants, one with advanced ALS and the other with a spinal cord injury, calibrated their devices with as few as 30 sentences. One reached a typing speed of 110 characters per minute, or 22 words per minute, with a word error rate of just 1.6%. That’s on par with the typing accuracy of non-disabled people. Even more remarkably, they used the device at home, hinting at a future in which such technology could be part of everyday life.

“Decoding these finger movements is also a big step toward being able to restore complex reach and grasp movements for people with upper extremity paralysis,” said first and corresponding author Justin Jude, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher at Mass General Brigham.

“And there’s also room to make this communication tool better, like implementing a stenography or otherwise personalized keyboard to make typing even faster. Our BCI is a great example of how modern neuroscience and artificial intelligence technology can combine to create something capable of restoring communication and independence for people with paralysis.”

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