Your Brain Doesn’t Rest While You Sleep – It Burns Fat

Think of your brain as the ultimate glucose traffic controller. Whether you’re fasting, stressed, or facing a medical emergency, it constantly signals when and where sugar should be used, like a backstage manager keeping the energy show running smoothly.

For decades, scientists have known that when specific brain circuits misfire, it can lead to sugar chaos, from dangerously low blood sugar to stress-triggered spikes. And now, they’re zooming in on one tiny but mighty brain region: the ventromedial hypothalamus, a control hub for hunger, fear, body temperature, and more.

Inside this hub live some special neurons called VMHCckbr neurons. These neurons wear a molecular badge, the cholecystokinin b receptor, and they’re sugar-savvy. In emergencies like hypoglycemia, they help the body produce more glucose. But until recently, no one knew if they did anything during everyday situations.

Enter researchers from the University of Michigan. Using clever mouse models, they turned off these neurons and discovered something surprising: even under routine conditions, these neurons help the brain maintain steady blood sugar levels.

By monitoring the blood glucose levels, the researchers found that these neurons help maintain glucose levels even during everyday activities. By switching them off in mice, they observed a drop in blood sugar, revealing just how vital these cells are to maintaining overnight energy balance.

Alison Affinati, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of internal medicine and a member of the Caswell Diabetes Institute, said, “In the first four hours after you go to bed, these neurons ensure that you have enough glucose so that you don’t become hypoglycemic overnight.”

Through a process called lipolysis, fat stores are broken down into glycerol, which the body then converts into sugar, maintaining stable energy levels while you sleep. When researchers activated these neurons in mice, glycerol levels spiked, confirming their role in overnight sugar production.

Intriguingly, this same fat-burning surge is seen in people with prediabetes, who show elevated lipolysis at night. It’s a clue that these neurons might be overactive or misfiring in metabolic disorders.

The researchers believe that in these patients, the VMHCckbr neurons may be overactive, contributing to higher blood sugar levels.

These nerve cells only controlled lipolysis, which raises the possibility that other cells might be controlling glucose levels through different mechanisms.

“Our studies show that the control of glucose is not an on-or-off switch as previously thought,” Affinati said.

“Different populations of neurons work together, and everything gets turned on in an emergency. However, under routine conditions, it allows for subtle changes.”

The team is working to understand how all the neurons in the ventromedial nucleus work together to adjust blood sugar levels depending on whether you’re eating, fasting, or freaking out.

But the team isn’t stopping there. They’re mapping how the brain and nervous system team up to influence sugar control in powerhouse organs like the liver and pancreas.

The work was carried out by a team of U-M researchers at the Caswell Diabetes Institute, who focus on the neuronal control of Metabolism, the roles played by the brain and nervous system in metabolic control and disease.

