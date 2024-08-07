Bouncing key to dance synchronization

Rome, August 6, 2024 – New research from the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT) reveals that bouncing helps people sync at concerts, clubs, or group dances. This finding, linked to early experiences of being bounced as infants, was discovered by studying 35 pairs of people dancing to music.

The research, led by Giacomo Novembre, explored how people synchronize their movements by either listening to the same or different music while facing each other. The results, published in Current Biology, show that bouncing is key to synchronization.

Researchers used wearable markers and infrared cameras to record body movements and break them into 15 basic dance steps, explaining over 95% of the recorded movements. They found two ways to synchronize dancing: “music-driven,” where people move to the music, and “partner-driven,” where people move in response to their partner.

These can occur together without affecting each other. Dancing involves both types of synchrony, with “music-driven” steps having forward-backward movements and “partner-driven” steps having side-to-side movements. The step that works with both synchrony types is bouncing—jumping up and down to the beat.

The study found that bouncing was the only movement that became more pronounced when participants could see each other. Giacomo Novembre from IIT in Rome explains that bouncing helps people coordinate their movements in dance, both visually and through sound.

Felix Thomas Bigand, the study’s lead author, suggests that bouncing’s role in synchronizing movements might come from early experiences with maternal walking, making it a pivotal movement for coordination from infancy and among primates.

Journal reference: