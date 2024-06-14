Boosting mental health support among men

Men are often told to talk to friends about their mental health, but what does that mean? Researchers from University of British Columbia Men’s Health Research Program launched “In Good Company,” a website and podcast to answer this question. The website offers practical advice for men on building and maintaining supportive relationships, and the podcast features interviews with men’s health experts and psychologists to discuss the benefits of genuine male connections.

In a Q&A, Dr. Paul Sharp from the University of New South Wales and Dr. John Oliffe from UBC explain the inspiration behind these projects and share tips for mental health support.

Protecting men’s mental health is crucial because one in five men face mental health issues each year, but many avoid seeking help. They fear being judged and feel pressured by societal expectations to appear solid and self-reliant.

This reluctance can worsen their conditions, leading to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide among men, who account for 75% of all suicides globally. Mental health services need to address men’s specific needs better.

“In Good Company” helps men by offering practical tips on discussing issues like fatherhood, divorce, and substance use with friends. It suggests ways to reconnect with old friends and handle tough times, reminding men that reaching out is positive and that friends want to help.

The podcast, with new episodes every two weeks, explores these topics in greater depth. It features guest speakers who share their expertise and life lessons based on research on male social connections.

These resources stem from our photovoice project, where 65 men across Canada, aged 19-78, took photos showing their social connections and mental health challenges. Their stories were honest and varied, from local pubs to mountaintops, revealing their desires for more robust connections and peer support. These experiences are woven into the website to make it authentic.

Peer support is essential for men facing challenges. Peer influence, like in Alcoholics Anonymous, can drive change. Research shows that informal peer networks, like friends, can be equally supportive. However, the role of informal peer support in mental health is often overlooked. Men are encouraged to talk, but more guidance is needed on how to do it. “In Good Company” aims to fill that gap.

