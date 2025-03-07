QLEDs are the future of display technology, known for their exceptional brightness, color precision, durability, and energy efficiency. However, crafting blue QLEDs without toxic materials has been a substantial challenge—until now.

The performance of heavy-metal-free blue QLEDs is lower compared to cadmium-based ones. While eco-friendly ZnSeTe quantum dots offer a promising alternative, they struggle with poor color quality and stability due to uneven tellurium distribution.

Curtin University scientists have achieved a significant milestone in eco-friendly display innovation by developing highly efficient and stable blue quantum dot LEDs (QLEDs).

This breakthrough technology holds the potential to power next-generation televisions, smartphones, VR headsets, and energy-saving lighting systems—all without relying on harmful heavy metals like cadmium.

The new approach has yielded a new type of quantum dots that either match or exceed the performance of traditional cadmium-based QLEDs but in a safer and more sustainable form.

Next-generation display technology

These quantum dots emit a vivid and pure blue light, achieving an impressive 24.7% efficiency—one of the highest levels ever recorded for blue QLEDs.

Even more remarkably, they maintain their performance for nearly 30,000 hours, making them durable and environmentally friendly.

The key to this success lay in fine-tuning the atomic structure of the quantum dots to minimize defects that could interfere with light emission. This meticulous adjustment allowed researchers to create more uniform quantum dots, enhancing their brightness and long-term stability.

Along with pushing the boundaries of display technology, the approach also opens up new possibilities for devices known as optoelectronics, which either generate or utilize light in their functions.

Collaborative Innovation

The research, conducted with experts from Shanghai University, Jilin University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Fudan University, and TCL Research, showcases the global effort behind this eco-friendly innovation.

Journal Reference

