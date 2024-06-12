Blood test detects potentially fatal heart condition in children

Around 1,000 children in the UK have a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM)that thickens their heart muscle. It’s rare, but it can be dangerous and even cause sudden death. New research shows that a simple blood test can identify this condition and even predict higher-risk cases. This test might help diagnose and treat children with HCM faster.

According to Professor Juan Pablo Kaski from the UCL Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Great Ormond Street Hospital, a new blood test called HCM could be a game-changer for kids with a heart problem. This problem can be dangerous and even cause sudden death.

The current tests are expensive and not always available, causing parents stress and uncertainty. However, this new blood test could be quicker, more accessible, and affordable, potentially relieving some of the burden and helping doctors find and treat kids with HCM faster.

Researchers at UCL are not just working in their respective fields; they are part of a multidisciplinary dream team. These experts from biology, computers, and other fields are collaborating to use super-smart tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop brand-new tests, like the blood test for heart problems.

This innovative approach is the future of medical diagnosis, and UCL is at the forefront of this exciting research, instilling confidence in medical science’s potential to revolutionize healthcare.

A brave 7-year-old name henry was diagnosed with a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy when he was just a baby. Doctors found it while treating him for another issue. Many kids with this condition might not even know they have it because there aren’t always signs.

Henry’s family has adjusted well, but it can be scary to live with something serious. Henry’s mom worries when he plays too hard, but he’s learning to recognize when he doesn’t feel right and tell someone. This could be because his heart problem makes it harder for his heart to pump blood.

Even though Henry’s heart condition can be scary at times, he’s doing a great job managing it. His mom worries about him, especially during activities, but Henry understands his limits. This condition is rare, especially since it doesn’t run in their family. Henry’s sister gets checked, too, just to be safe.

The family stays positive and hopes research like this new blood test can help Henry, not just now but also as he grows up. They’re glad there’s more understanding of this condition than when Henry was first diagnosed. This research brings hope that things will get easier for Henry and other kids like him.

This new blood test is a big step forward! It could help doctors find a dangerous heart problem in kids much sooner. This means better treatment and, hopefully, preventing sudden deaths from this condition.

Journal reference: