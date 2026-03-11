Scientists find blood protein shape changes that signal Alzheimer’s early

Alzheimer’s touches millions of lives; an estimated 7.2 million Americans 65 and older live with it today, and the number is expected to rise, as more people are living longer but not necessarily healthier. It’s often described as a condition of tangled proteins in the brain, but scientists are now asking a more profound question: Can the way that proteins are folded in blood provide hints of early signs of the disease?

Now, scientists from the Scripps Research Institute have met that challenge. Rather than merely quantifying the amount of protein present, they examined the structure and shape of proteins in the bloodstream.

Their study, which appears in Nature Aging on February 27, 2026, demonstrates that slight structural differences in three plasma proteins can separate healthy individuals from those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or Alzheimer’s disease, and they do this with impressive accuracy.

A computer-generated model illustrates a potential complex formed by three blood proteins—ApoE (purple), haptoglobin (cyan), and Serpina3 (red). Researchers found that subtle structural changes in certain circulating proteins may serve as distinguishing features across disease stages. Credit: Scripps Research

“Many neurodegenerative diseases are driven by changes in protein structure,” says senior author John Yates, a professor at Scripps Research. “The question was, are there structural changes in specific proteins that could be helpful as predictive markers?”

Amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain have long been associated with Alzheimer’s. But researchers say it’s a piece of a larger problem with proteostasis, the system that maintains proteins in proper form and removes damaged ones. As humans age, the system grows less effective, and proteins have a greater chance of folding incorrectly. The team asked: If this breakdown occurs in the brain, could it also manifest in the blood?

To do so, they analyzed plasma samples of 520 individuals, healthy adults, those with MCI, and Alzheimer’s patients. Using mass spectrometry, they measured how ‘open’ or ‘buried’ certain protein sites were and then applied machine learning to identify patterns associated with disease stage.

The results were unambiguous: as the disease advanced, certain proteins became less structurally open. Changes in those other two quantities sent a more powerful signal than the protein levels alone.

From among hundreds of candidates, three proteins stood out as important markers: C1QA, involved in immune signaling; Clusterin, linked to protein folding and the clearance of amyloid; and Apolipoprotein B, shown to help transport fats throughout the body and support blood vessel health.

“The correlation was incredible,” says co-author Casimir Bamberger, senior scientist at Scripps Research. “It was quite surprising to have three lysine sites from three different proteins that correlate so strongly with disease state.”

Differences in the structure at these sites enabled researchers to categorize individuals with about 83 percent accuracy as healthy, MCI, or Alzheimer’s. Accuracy surpassed 93% when differentiating only two groups, such as healthy adults and individuals with MCI.

The three-marker model, validated in independent cohorts, was even observed in follow-up samples months later. Re-testing of blood revealed roughly 86% accuracy, and the structural score was associated with cognitive test results and, to a lesser extent, MRI scans of brain atrophy.

Combine those findings, and together they suggest that protein structure in blood could complement existing amyloid and tau tests to provide a new approach for how to tell one stage of the disease from another, as well as follow its progression and measure the effects of treatment.

“Early detection of markers for Alzheimer’s is crucial in the search for effective therapeutics,” says Yates. “If we can start the treatment before a lot of damage has been done, there is a better chance to preserve long-term memory.”

The test isn’t ready for clinics just yet; it needs ever larger validation studies and longer follow-ups. But the promise is clear. By zeroing in on structural shifts rather than simply protein levels, the scientists may have opened a new window into biological processes relevant to Alzheimer’s.

And the consequences extend beyond one disease. The team is investigating whether the same structural profiling might work in other conditions, including Parkinson’s and cancer.

