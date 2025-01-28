SUBSCRIBE
Space

Black holes cook their own meals: NASA

New evidence that outbursts from black holes can help cool down gas.

By Amit Malewar
Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery about black holes, revealing that these cosmic giants can essentially cook their own meals. Utilizing data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Very Large Telescope (VLT), researchers have demonstrated that black holes possess the ability to cool surrounding gas.
two different galaxy clusters
This release features composite images shown side-by-side of two different galaxy clusters, each with a central black hole surrounded by patches and filaments of gas. The galaxy clusters, known as Perseus and Centaurus, are two of seven galaxy clusters observed as part of an international study led by the University of Santiago de Chile. In each image, a patch of purple with neon pink veins floats in the blackness of space, surrounded by flecks of light. At the center of each patch is a glowing, bright white dot. The bright white dots are black holes. The purple patches represent hot X-ray gas, and the neon pink veins represent filaments of warm gas. According to the model published in the study, jets from the black holes impact the hot X-ray gas. This gas cools into warm filaments, with some warm gas flowing back into the black hole. The return flow of warm gas causes jets to again cool the hot gas, triggering the cycle once again. While the images of the two galaxy clusters are broadly similar, there are significant visual differences. In the image of the Perseus Cluster on the left, the surrounding flecks of light are larger and brighter, making the individual galaxies they represent easier to discern. Here, the purple gas has a blue tint, and the hot pink filaments appear solid, as if rendered with quivering strokes of a paintbrush. In the image of the Centaurus Cluster on the right, the purple gas appears softer, with a more diffuse quality. The filaments are rendered in more detail, with feathery edges, and gradation in color ranging from pale pink to neon red. X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/V. Olivares et al.; Optical/IR: DSS; H-alpha: CFHT/SITELLE; Centaurus Cluster: X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/V. Olivaresi et al.; Optical/IR: NASA/ESA/STScI; H-alpha: ESO/VLT/MUSE; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/N. Wolk

Astronomers have shown that the most massive black holes can create their own meals. Using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Very Large Telescope (VLT), they found evidence that black holes can cool gas to feed themselves.

The study examined seven galaxy clusters with the most massive galaxies and black holes. Jets from these black holes are driven by them consuming gas.

In the Perseus and Centaurus clusters, Chandra’s X-ray data (blue) showed hot gas filaments, while VLT’s optical data (red) showed cooler filaments.

The findings support a model where black hole outbursts trigger hot gas to cool and form warm gas filaments. Turbulence in the gas is also important in this process. Some warm gas flows to the galaxy centers, feeding the black holes and causing more outbursts, leading to a cycle of cooling and feeding.

The model predicts a link between hot and warm gas brightness in galaxy clusters. The astronomers confirmed this link for the first time, supporting the model.

This discovery helps us understand the gas-filled filaments vital for feeding black holes and forming new stars. The study involved experts from several countries and used the MUSE instrument on the VLT to get 3D views of the universe.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center manages the Chandra program, and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory handles science and flight operations.

