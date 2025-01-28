Black holes cook their own meals: NASA

Astronomers have shown that the most massive black holes can create their own meals. Using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Very Large Telescope (VLT), they found evidence that black holes can cool gas to feed themselves.

The study examined seven galaxy clusters with the most massive galaxies and black holes. Jets from these black holes are driven by them consuming gas.

In the Perseus and Centaurus clusters, Chandra’s X-ray data (blue) showed hot gas filaments, while VLT’s optical data (red) showed cooler filaments.

The findings support a model where black hole outbursts trigger hot gas to cool and form warm gas filaments. Turbulence in the gas is also important in this process. Some warm gas flows to the galaxy centers, feeding the black holes and causing more outbursts, leading to a cycle of cooling and feeding.

The model predicts a link between hot and warm gas brightness in galaxy clusters. The astronomers confirmed this link for the first time, supporting the model.

This discovery helps us understand the gas-filled filaments vital for feeding black holes and forming new stars. The study involved experts from several countries and used the MUSE instrument on the VLT to get 3D views of the universe.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center manages the Chandra program, and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory handles science and flight operations.