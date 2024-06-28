Bird flu lasts over an hour on dairy equipment

New research shows that the bird flu (H5N1) can stay on milking equipment for at least an hour, increasing the risk of spreading to people and animals.

“Milking equipment can stay contaminated for a long time, which raises the chance of spreading the virus,” said lead author Valerie Le Sage from the University of Pittsburgh.

The study highlights the need for face shields, masks, eye protection, and thorough cleaning of milking equipment to protect workers and reduce virus spread between animals.

Researchers examined how long bird flu particles stay on metal and rubber milking equipment parts in raw milk. They found a higher risk of bird flu exposure for dairy farm workers.

Bird flu symptoms range from mild fever and cough to severe pneumonia and can be deadly. Since March 2024, bird flu has spread to several states and infected at least three people. The CDC says the current risk to the public is low, but flu viruses can quickly start spreading between people.

The study concludes that bird flu can remain stable on milking equipment for over an hour, posing a risk of transmission to people and animals. Enhanced safety measures and equipment sanitization are crucial to prevent the spread.

Journal reference: