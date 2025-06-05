Being in nature: A hidden remedy for chronic pain

For millions battling chronic lower back pain, relief can feel like an impossible dream. But new research suggests that stepping into nature may offer more than just fresh air—it could provide a powerful escape from physical discomfort.

- Advertisement -

A groundbreaking study by experts in pain management and environmental psychology at the University of Plymouth and the University of Exeter is the first to ask long-term pain sufferers, some enduring symptoms for nearly 40 years, how nature fits into their coping strategies. The findings were striking:

Connection: Those who spent time outdoors felt less isolated as they engaged in social interactions they would otherwise miss indoors.

Distraction: Natural landscapes provided an emotional escape, shifting the focus away from pain and toward peaceful surroundings.

Study examines the course of back pain over time

- Advertisement -

Exercise: Participants preferred walking in scenic areas over gyms, finding that movement felt more enjoyable.

Tranquility: Fresh air, flowing water, and natural sounds help calm anxieties associated with chronic pain.

However, accessibility remains a challenge—uneven terrain and limited seating discouraged some from visiting natural spaces. Researchers recommend that parks and outdoor areas be designed with inclusivity in mind, ensuring that people with chronic pain can experience the healing benefits of nature without limitations.

To expand access, scientists are developing virtual reality experiences that mimic nature’s soothing effects, offering relief when real-world access isn’t possible.

Distinguishing between physical and mental causes of pain

Alexander Smith, PhD researcher, and the study’s lead author, said, “Lower back pain, like many other forms of physical discomfort, can be debilitating, isolating, and exhausting.”

“But amid a push for novel and more holistic therapies to treat chronic pain, nature has been suggested as a potential option. Our research revealed that individuals who spent time in nature experienced benefits both physically and mentally. Simple changes, such as improved paths and seating, and technological innovations, including virtual reality, may help make those benefits accessible to everyone. But we hope our findings open the door to greater exploration of how that might be achieved.”

Dr Sam Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Pain Neuroscience at the University of Exeter, said, “This study addresses important questions about health equity and the significant physical barriers faced by people living with chronic pain in accessing natural spaces.”

“Many individuals encounter substantial obstacles, including uneven terrain, limited seating, or difficulties leaving their homes, making it challenging for them to benefit from the restorative properties of nature. Future research could utilize immersive technologies, such as virtual reality, to help overcome these barriers, enabling individuals to experience the benefits of nature without needing to navigate inaccessible environments physically. This could significantly enhance inclusivity and accessibility in chronic pain management strategies in the future.”

Journal Reference:

Smith et al.: “Being away from everything”: Exploring the importance of access to nature for individuals living with chronic low back pain. The Journal of Pain, DOI: 10.1016/j.jpain.2025.105440