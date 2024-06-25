Australian lizards protect sheep from predators

Giant lizards, known as heath goannas, could save Australian sheep farmers millions annually by controlling blowfly numbers. Researchers emphasize prioritizing these lizards in conservation efforts to benefit native wildlife.

A study by the University of Cambridge shows heath goannas act as natural cleaners by removing maggot-infested carcasses, reducing blowfly populations. This is crucial because blowflies lay eggs on sheep, causing a ‘fly strike’ where hatching maggots feed on flesh, costing the sheep industry around $280 million annually.

This study occurred across 18 sites in the Marna Banggara Rewilding Project area on Australia’s southern Yorke Peninsula, where more than 90% of native mammals have vanished.

Researchers discovered that heath goannas are more effective than introduced European mammals like red foxes and cats at controlling blowflies. They emphasize that increasing populations of native giant reptiles such as heath goannas is crucial for restoring Australia’s ecosystem and its essential services.

“We found that Australia’s native scavengers like heath goannas are much better at removing blowflies than invasive scavengers like European foxes and cats,” explained Tom Jameson, a PhD researcher at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Zoology and lead author of the study.

Blowflies are a significant threat to sheep in the Yorke Peninsula, Australia, where high numbers can lead to ‘fly strike’. This disease occurs when blowfly maggots burrow into the sheep’s flesh, causing painful wounds, affecting their market value and breeding success, and sometimes leading to death.

“Blowflies pose a huge problem for Australian sheep farmers, causing a costly disease and serious welfare issues for sheep,” said Jameson.

