Attention: Just two slices of ham a day could raise your risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes

In recent decades, global meat production has increased significantly, exceeding dietary guidelines in many countries. Previous studies have indicated that higher consumption of processed and unprocessed red meat is linked to an elevated risk of type 2 diabetes. However, the results have been variable and need to be more conclusive.

Chicken, turkey, and duck are often better choices than processed or red meat. However, there aren’t many studies on how eating poultry affects the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge set out to determine the association between processed meat, unprocessed red meat, and poultry consumption and type 2 diabetes. For this, they analyzed data from 31 study cohorts in 20 countries. This analysis considered age, gender, health-related behaviors, energy intake, and body mass index.

Scientists found that eating 50 grams of processed meat daily—about two slices of ham—increases the risk of type 2 diabetes by 15% over ten years. Eating 100 grams of unprocessed red meat daily—about a small steak—raises the risk by 10%.

Eating 100 grams of poultry daily was linked to an 8% higher risk of type 2 diabetes. However, further analyses showed that this link weakened over time, while the risk associated with processed and unprocessed meats remained strong.

Professor Nita Forouhi of the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, and a senior author on the paper, said: “Our research provides the most comprehensive evidence to date of an association between eating processed meat and unprocessed red meat and a higher future risk of type 2 diabetes. It supports recommendations to limit the consumption of processed and unprocessed red meat to reduce type 2 diabetes cases.”She added, " Replacing two slices of ham with unprocessed options could be beneficial in lowering the risk of diabetes.”

“While our findings provide more comprehensive evidence on the association between poultry consumption and type 2 diabetes than previously available, the link remains uncertain and needs further investigation.”

Scientists used InterConnect to analyze individual participant data from diverse studies. They also included 31 studies in this analysis, 18 of which had not previously published findings on the link between meat consumption and type 2 diabetes.

“Using harmonised data also meant we could more easily account for different factors, such as lifestyle or health behaviours, that may affect the association between meat consumption and diabetes.”

Professor Nick Wareham, Director of the MRC Epidemiology Unit and a senior author on the paper, said: “InterConnect enables us to study the risk factors for obesity and type 2 diabetes across populations in many different countries and continents around the world, helping to include populations that are underrepresented in traditional meta-analyses.”

“Most research studies on meat and type 2 diabetes have been conducted in the USA and Europe, with some in East Asia. This research included additional studies from the Middle East, Latin America, and South Asia and highlighted the need for investment in research in these regions and Africa.”

Journal Reference: