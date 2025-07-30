AstroSat Captures Mysterious Rhythms From a Distant Black Hole

Like a cosmic ghost, a black hole is invisible. Why? Because it traps light itself. Even photons can’t escape its gravity party. But wait, this black hole isn’t alone! It’s part of a binary system, dancing with a nearby star. And it’s hungry.

The black hole starts stealing material from its companion star, gobbling up gas and dust. This stolen matter spirals in like water circling a drain, spinning faster… heating up… glowing white-hot, over 10 million degrees! That’s scorching, way hotter than our Sun.

And as the swirling matter burns, it emits powerful X-rays, high-energy signals that pierce the darkness and scream, “Look here!” Space telescopes catch these X-ray whispers and reveal the black hole’s secret feast.

Imagine venturing 28,000 light-years from Earth to a remote, cosmic drama unfolding in silence. You’re now in the presence of GRS 1915+105, a celestial heavyweight and one of the most unpredictable black holes scientists have ever studied. It spins like a figure skater at turbo speed. Its mass? About 12 Suns are packed into one invisible point, a reluctant donor, feeding gas to the black hole like a cosmic IV drip.

Meridional cross section of accreting plasma (disc and corona) around the black hole GRS 1915+105. Credit: ISRO

As the black hole pulls in stellar material, it builds a swirling accretion disc, a cosmic whirlpool glowing at a fiery 1 to 10 million degrees (hot enough to turn atoms into pure energy) and hovering above this disc. The corona, a blistering bubble of plasma at nearly 100 million degrees. It’s the black hole’s version of a crown, though more chaotic than majestic.

Since 2015, India’s space observatory AstroSat has been keeping tabs on one of the galaxy’s most unpredictable black holes: GRS 1915+105, located 28,000 light-years away. Using its instruments, LAXPC and SXT, scientists have uncovered a mesmerizing pattern in its X-ray glow: Dips and Non-Dips. Dips mean low-brightness phases, like the black hole catching its breath, whereas the non-dips indicate high-brightness bursts, when it flares with energy.

Each phase lasts just a few hundred seconds, like a cosmic inhale and exhale. During the bright phases, X-ray flickers at ~70 times per second. These are called Quasi-periodic Oscillations (QPOs), like a black hole’s heartbeat.

Top to bottom: Time variation of intensity, frequency (〖ν〗_(QPO) ), ‘super-heated’ corona size (R_(in) ) and luminosity (L) for GRS 1915+105 observed with AstroSat

But here’s the twist: When the brightness dips, the flickers vanish. It’s as if the black hole’s pulse fades into silence.

Scientists believe these flickers come from the corona, a superheated cloud of plasma swirling around the black hole. In bright phases, the corona shrinks and heats up, producing rapid QPOs. In dim phases, it expands and cools, silencing the flickers.

This flicker pattern reveals how matter behaves near a black hole’s edge, where physics bends and reality warps. GRS 1915+105 isn’t just a black hole; it’s a cosmic lab, and AstroSat is the microscope.

