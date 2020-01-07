SUBSCRIBE

Astronomers spotted the farthest galaxy group to date

Distant galaxy group driving ancient cosmic makeover.

By Amit Malewar
Space
This illustration of the EGS77 galaxy group shows the galaxies surrounded by overlapping bubbles of ionized hydrogen. By transforming light-quenching hydrogen atoms to ionized gas, ultraviolet starlight is thought to have formed such bubbles throughout the early universe, gradually transitioning it from opaque to completely transparent. Background: This composite of archival Hubble Space Telescope visible and near-infrared images includes the three galaxies of EGS77 (green circles). Credits: NASA, ESA and V. Tilvi (ASU)
This illustration of the EGS77 galaxy group shows the galaxies surrounded by overlapping bubbles of ionized hydrogen. By transforming light-quenching hydrogen atoms to ionized gas, ultraviolet starlight is thought to have formed such bubbles throughout the early universe, gradually transitioning it from opaque to completely transparent. Background: This composite of archival Hubble Space Telescope visible and near-infrared images includes the three galaxies of EGS77 (green circles). Credits: NASA, ESA and V. Tilvi (ASU)

An international team of astronomers has recently identified the farthest galaxy group called EGS77. EGS77 is located 13 million light-years away from the Earth and dates to a time when the universe was only 680 million years old, or less than 5% of its current age of 13.8 billion years.

Detailed observations suggest that the trio of galaxies- actually participants of a sweeping cosmic makeover called reionization. The era started when light from the first stars changed the nature of hydrogen all through the universe in a way much the same as a frozen lake melting in the spring. This changed the dark, light-quenching early cosmos into the one we see around us today.

EGS77 was discovered as part of the Cosmic Deep And Wide Narrowband (Cosmic DAWN) survey, for which Rhoads serves as principal investigator. The team imaged a small area in the constellation Boötes using a custom-built filter on the National Optical Astronomy Observatory’s Extremely Wide-Field Infrared Imager (NEWFIRM), which was attached to the 4-meter Mayall telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory near Tucson, Arizona.

Since the universe is expanding, Lyman alpha light from EGS77 has been stretched out during its travels, so astronomers identify it at near-infrared wavelengths. We can’t see these galaxies in visible light now since that light began at shorter wavelengths than Lyman alpha and was scattered by the haze of hydrogen atoms.

Scientists used Multi-Object Spectrometer for Infra-Red Exploration (MOSFIRE) on the Keck I telescoped at the W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea, Hawaii and confirmed the distance to EGS77’s galaxies. The three galaxies all show Lyman alpha emanation lines at slightly different wavelengths, reflecting somewhat various separations. The division between adjacent galaxies is about 2.3 million light-years, or marginally closer than the distance between the Andromeda galaxy and our own Milky Way.

This composite of archival Hubble Space Telescope visible and near-infrared images shows a part of the Extended Groth Strip, a well-studied area located between the constellations Ursa Major and Boötes. The three galaxies of the EGS77 galaxy group, shown in the green circles, lie at a redshift of 7.7, which means we’re seeing the galaxies as they were when the universe was just 680 million years old. The image is 3.2 arcminutes across. Credit: NASA, ESA and V. Tilvi (ASU)
This composite of archival Hubble Space Telescope visible and near-infrared images shows a part of the Extended Groth Strip, a well-studied area located between the constellations Ursa Major and Boötes. The three galaxies of the EGS77 galaxy group, shown in the green circles, lie at a redshift of 7.7, which means we’re seeing the galaxies as they were when the universe was just 680 million years old. The image is 3.2 arcminutes across. Credit: NASA, ESA and V. Tilvi (ASU)

Co-author Sangeeta Malhotra at Goddard said, “While this is the first galaxy group identified as being responsible for cosmic reionization, future NASA missions will tell us much more. The upcoming James Webb Space Telescope is sensitive to Lyman alpha emission from even fainter galaxies at these distances and may find more galaxies within EGS77.”

The paper describing the discovery is published in The Astrophysical Journal.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSA new infrared image reveals our galactic center’s most massive stars
UP NEXTNeuro RX Gamma headset helps Alzheimer’s patients recover their memories

EXPLORE MORE

Space

TESS satellite discovered its 1st world orbiting 2 stars

Amit Malewar -
The planet, called TOI 1338 b, is around 6.9 times larger than Earth, or between the sizes of Neptune and Saturn.
Read more
Space

A new infrared image reveals our galactic center’s most massive stars

Amit Malewar -
Flying Observatory Maps Our Galaxy
Read more
Space

Hubble Telescope captured a view of a majestic spiral galaxy

Tech Explorist -
To kickstart the 30th anniversary year of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, Hubble has imaged a majestic spiral galaxy. Galaxy UGC 2885...
Read more
Space

Venus could be volcanically active today, study

Amit Malewar -
It would make a great place to visit to better understand the interiors of planets.
Read more
Space

Pinning down the timing of lunar dynamo’s demise

Amit Malewar -
Findings suggest the moon’s magnetic field was produced by the fallout of a crystallizing iron core.
Read more
Space

Galactic Pyrotechnics from 23 million light-years away

Amit Malewar -
NGC 4258 is relatively close to Earth, astronomers can study how this black hole is affecting its galaxy in great detail.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist