Study challenges assumptions about climate-friendly farming and crop yields

For years, farmers and policymakers have believed that regenerative farming practices, designed to pull carbon from the air and store it in soil, would naturally boost crop yields.

However, a groundbreaking study from Cornell University suggests otherwise. It found that while these methods can help fight climate change, they may actually lower yields in many cases.

The study uses advanced computer modeling to assess common regenerative practices, such as planting cover crops, avoiding tillage, and leaving plant residues in fields.

The results reveal that global adoption of these strategies can enhance soil health, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, or improve crop yields, but rarely both.

Lead author Shelby McClelland and principal investigator Dominic Woolf explain that the study provides farmers and sustainability experts with essential guidance on selecting the best mix of practices based on regional conditions.

For instance, grain crops grown in high-clay soils or nutrient-poor land show the most significant potential for balancing climate benefits and yield preservation.

Cover crops, particularly legumes, have been widely promoted for their ability to enrich soil and curb carbon emissions. Yet the study highlights a key tradeoff: while legume cover crops boost yields, they offer far fewer climate benefits than grasses.

Meanwhile, grass cover crops combined with no tilling prove most effective in lowering greenhouse gases, but at the cost of significantly reduced harvests.

The findings underscore the complexity of climate-smart agriculture, suggesting that localized strategies are necessary to balance environmental benefits and food production.

With global population growth demanding increased crop output, the researchers estimate that prioritizing yield retention could cut greenhouse gas mitigation potential by up to 85% through 2100.

Despite the challenges, the study offers hope. “For the first time, we have context-specific insights to help farmers tailor their practices in a way that works for both sustainability and food security,” Woolf says.

This research represents a crucial step in refining climate adaptation strategies, ensuring that efforts to safeguard the planet don’t come at the expense of feeding the world.

Journal Reference:

McClelland, S.C., Bossio, D., Gordon, D.R. et al. Managing climate and production goals on croplands. Nat. Clim. Chang. (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-025-02337-7