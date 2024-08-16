Arts and crafts enhance mental health

A new study shows that doing creative activities, like arts and crafts, can boost life satisfaction as much as having a job. Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University found that creativity positively affects mental well-being and happiness, similar to factors like age and health. Making creative activities more accessible could significantly improve public mental health.

Scientists studied 7,182 people from the UK’s Taking Part survey, which measures engagement in cultural and sports activities. They found that 37.4% of participants had done crafts in the past year.

Those who engaged in arts and crafts reported higher happiness and life satisfaction and felt their lives were as meaningful as those who were employed.

Scientists studied well-being by considering factors like age, health, and employment. They found that crafting and artistic activities significantly boost life satisfaction and happiness.

Dr. Helen Keyes noted that crafting has a greater positive impact on feeling that life is worthwhile than having a job. Crafting offers a strong sense of achievement and self-expression, improving well-being beyond just employment status or income level.

The study concludes that engaging in arts and crafts significantly boosts mental wellbeing, increasing happiness and life satisfaction. Crafting positively impacts the feeling that life is worthwhile, potentially more than having a job.

