Anxious Mondays are real, and your hormones know it

It’s not just your imagination; Mondays do hit differently. Studies show a 19% spike in heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths on Mondays. The surge appears across age groups and genders, suggesting that the stress of returning to the workweek takes a toll on everyone’s health.

Add to that the “Monday blues”: Higher levels of anxiety and stress, a subtle rise in suicides and mood scores that dip, even in clinical assessments. Whether it’s the mental shift from weekend chill to weekday chaos or a biological response to stress, Monday seems to trigger some intense internal weather, both emotionally and physically.

A new study took a closer look at whether Mondays affect your stress hormones more than any other day, and, surprisingly, they do. Your body’s stress command center, the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, regulates hormones such as cortisol. When cortisol remains elevated for an extended period, it can lead to high blood pressure, blood sugar issues, and a weakened immune system.

While earlier research had shown that stress peaks on weekdays, this study zoomed in and found that Mondays are especially harsh. The spike in anxiety may not just come from job pressure; it’s wired into our cultural clock.

A study led by Professor Tarani Chandola at HKU found that Mondays are biologically stressful, even for retirees. Older adults who reported feeling anxious at the beginning of the week exhibited elevated stress hormone levels for up to two months afterward. That lingering tension suggests the “Anxious Monday” effect may be hardwired into our physiology.

It’s not just about mood swings; this stress response disrupts the body’s cortisol regulation, a system linked to heart health. Whether you’re hustling at work or long since retired, Monday anxiety might quietly be nudging your cardiovascular risk upward.

Researchers combed through data from over 3,500 older adults in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing and found something hair-raising, literally.

By analyzing cortisol levels in hair samples, researchers discovered that individuals who felt anxious on Mondays had 23% higher stress hormone levels up to two months later than those who felt anxious on other days. That effect stood tall at the top end of the stress scale (the 90th percentile), making Monday anxiety a long-term biological burden.

Notably, this pattern persisted regardless of whether someone was employed. Even retirees weren’t immune to the “Anxious Monday” effect, showing signs of HPA-axis dysregulation, the system that controls how the body responds to stress.

About 75% of the difference in stress patterns between Mondays and other days was attributed to the unique traits of individuals who specifically felt anxious on Mondays.

Professor Tarani Chandola from the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) said, “Mondays act as a cultural ‘stress amplifier. For some older adults, the week’s transition triggers a biological cascade that lingers for months. This isn’t about work, it’s about how deeply ingrained Mondays are in our stress physiology, even after careers end.”

Journal Reference