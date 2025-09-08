Ancient Storms Wiped Out Baby Pterosaurs, Their Fossils Tell the Tale

Germany’s Solnhofen islands gave us a treasure trove of pterosaur fossils, so rich that they’ve shaped how we picture these ancient flyers. But while the bones speak volumes, the story of how they were fossilized remains murky.

In a forensic twist 150 million years overdue, scientists at the University of Leicester pieced together the final moments of two baby pterosaurs. By blending trauma analysis with fossil decay data, they cracked the case: ancient storms were the culprits, both killing and perfectly preserving these tiny flyers.

The same storms that struck them down also laid the perfect groundwork to fossilize their fragile forms, preserving not just their bodies, but a whole prehistoric snapshot.

We think of the Mesozoic as a blockbuster era, dinosaurs stomping, sea beasts thrashing, pterosaurs soaring. But that’s just the trailer. The real cast? Mostly small, fragile creatures, quietly running the show behind the scenes.

The twist: fossilization plays favorites. Big bones survive the ages, while the delicate ones vanish without a trace. So our museums echo with giants, but the ancient world was likely buzzing with tiny lives we’ll never fully know, Nature’s bias, written in stone.

Most tiny creatures of the Mesozoic vanished without a trace, but once in a while, Nature played curator. In southern Germany, the Solnhofen lagoons became a prehistoric preservation lab, capturing even the most delicate life forms in stunning detail.

These 150-million-year-old limestone beds didn’t just fossilize bones; they fossilized whispers. From fragile pterosaurs to soft-bodied secrets, they offer a rare glimpse into the quieter corners of the Age of Reptiles.

Solnhofen is packed with beautifully preserved baby pterosaurs, but where are the adults? Bigger, tougher creatures should fossilize more easily, yet they’re mostly missing or found in bits and pieces. It’s a strange twist: the fragile youngsters survived the fossil record better than their robust elders.

Lead author of the study, Rab Smyth, from the University of Leicester’s Centre for Palaeobiology and Biosphere Evolution, was funded by the Natural Environment Research Council through the CENTA Doctoral Training Partnership

Rab said, “Pterosaurs had incredibly lightweight skeletons. Hollow, thin-walled bones are ideal for flight but terrible for fossilization. The odds of preserving one are already slim, and finding a fossil that tells you how the animal died is even rarer.”

The discovery of two baby pterosaurs with broken wings has helped to solve this mystery. These tiny fossils, though easily overlooked, are robust evidence of ancient tropical storms and how they shaped the fossil record.

Meet Lucky and Lucky II, tiny pterosaur hatchlings, each no bigger than your hand, and among the smallest ever discovered. Their skeletons are perfectly preserved, but both share a haunting clue: a twisted wing bone, likely snapped by fierce winds.

Swept from the sky by a violent storm, they drowned in the churning lagoon below. But Nature had one last twist: those same deadly waves buried them fast in fine mud, locking their fragile forms in stone for 150 million years. Tragedy turned into timeless preservation.

“For centuries, scientists believed that small pterosaurs dominated the Solnhofen lagoon ecosystems,” said Smyth. “But we now know this view is deeply biased. Many of these pterosaurs weren’t native to the lagoon at all. Most are inexperienced juveniles that were likely living on nearby islands that were unfortunately caught up in powerful storms.”

Co-author Dr David Unwin from the University of Leicester added: “When Rab spotted Lucky we were very excited but realized that it was a one-off. Was it representative in any way? A year later, when Rab noticed Lucky II we knew that it was no longer a freak find but evidence of how these animals were dying. Later still, when we had a chance to light-up Lucky II with our UV torches, it literally leapt out of the rock at us — and our hearts stopped. Neither of us will ever forget that moment.”

