An effective way to eliminate termites

University of California- Riverside researchers found a cheaper, safer way to attract and kill termites. They use a nice-smelling chemical called pinene from forest trees, which termites follow to insecticide in the wood.

Researchers noticed significant differences in termite deaths with just insecticide compared to insecticide plus pinene. Without pinene, 70% of termites died, while with pinene, over 95% died.

Western drywood termites, native to North America, play an essential role in the environment. They eat dead wood above ground with the help of microorganisms in their guts and recycle wood. They are very common.

However, these termites can’t tell the difference between dead trees and the wood in homes. This is a big problem in California, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. Termites will eventually attack a house, especially in warmer areas.

Fumigation is a common way to control dry wood termites. Homes are covered with tents and filled with gas to kill the insects. California uses this method the most in the U.S.

The pest control industry is looking for new methods because sulfuryl fluoride, the gas used, is a greenhouse gas and toxic to humans. Fumigation is also expensive and doesn’t provide long-term protection against termites.

An alternative method is localized injection. Technicians drill holes into the infested wood and inject poison directly into the termite lairs. This treatment is more localized and uses fewer chemicals, making it cheaper and potentially protecting the wood from future termite infestations.

The challenge with localized injection is finding where the termites are hiding. This method usually uses a contact-based insecticide, meaning termites must touch the poison for it to work. Using an attractant like pinene makes it more accessible. Even at low concentrations, pinene attracts termites from a distance.

UCR entomologist Dong-Hwan Choe, who led the discovery, said, “We think the scent reminds them of their food.”

The insecticide used is fipronil, which also controls ants but can harm aquatic insects and pollinators. Injecting it into the wood minimizes these risks.

Choe said, “Our study shows that if you understand insect behavior better, it’s interesting. Then there are also important implications for more effective pest management, so we can use fewer chemicals without compromising efficiency.”

Journal reference: