Alzheimer’s may begin when one protein disrupts another

Alzheimer’s disease is often described as a thief of memory, but behind the scenes, it is also a battle of proteins. For decades, scientists have known that two culprits, amyloid beta (Aβ) and tau, accumulate in the brains of patients. Yet the connection between them has remained frustratingly unclear.

Most models of Alzheimer’s have treated Aβ and tau as separate villains. Aβ forms sticky clumps outside neurons, while tau tangles up inside. But why both are needed for diagnosis, and how they interact, has been a puzzle.

Now, a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Nexus offers a fresh perspective: a‑beta and tau may be competing for the same role inside neurons.

Tau helps stabilize tiny tubes inside brain cells, called microtubules. These tubes act like highways, carrying vital materials around the cell. Without them, neurons can’t survive or communicate properly.

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Researchers found that amyloid beta (Aβ) resembles tau in how it binds to these highways. When they tested it, Aβ also stuck to microtubules. In fact, it binds just as strongly as tau.

This means that when too much Aβ builds up, it can push tau aside, disrupting the cell’s transport system and leading to damage linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our work shows amyloid beta and tau compete for the same binding sites on microtubules, and that a‑beta can prevent tau from functioning correctly,” Julian said.

Alzheimer’s may start when amyloid beta (Aβ) pushes tau off the brain’s transport highways, called microtubules. Once displaced, tau begins to clump and form tangles, the classic signs of the disease.

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Plaques of amyloid beta (Aβ) outside brain cells don’t always match memory loss because the real damage may happen inside neurons, where Aβ and tau compete for space on microtubules. As we age, the brain’s recycling system slows, letting Aβ build up and push tau aside.

Other clues support the model, too. Lithium, which lowers Alzheimer’s risk, is known to stabilize microtubules, suggesting that protecting these highways could help.

If proven, this theory could shift treatments away from just clearing protein clumps, toward keeping microtubules strong and helping neurons clear excess Aβ.

Julian believes the work ties together many loose threads in Alzheimer’s research.

“This idea helps make sense of many results that previously seemed unrelated,” Julian said. “It gives us a clearer picture of what may be going wrong inside neurons and where new treatments might start.”

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Alzheimer’s has always been a puzzle, but this study offers a fresh perspective. Instead of seeing the disease only as a buildup of protein clumps, researchers suggest it may be about keeping the brain’s “highways” open. When amyloid beta pushes tau aside, those transport routes inside neurons break down, leading to the damage we recognize as Alzheimer’s.

This shift in focus brings hope: by protecting these pathways of communication, we may one day preserve the pathways of memory, identity, and connection that define who we are.

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