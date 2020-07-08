SUBSCRIBE

Loon launches its first commercial balloon-based internet service in Kenya

By Amit Malewar
Technology
The company uses high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere to create an aerial wireless network.
The company uses high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere to create an aerial wireless network. Credit: Loon

Loon LLC, an Alphabet (Google) subsidiary working on providing Internet access to rural and remote areas, announced the launch of its first commercial Internet service based on floating balloons in Kenya in collaboration with Telkom (a telecommunications service provider in Kenya). After two years of preparations in Kenya, the commercial service has finally come to life.

The service will initially cover a region spanning nearly 50,000 square kilometers across western and central areas of the country with approximately 35 balloons. More than 35,000 unique Telkom customers will now have a 4G internet connection with the signals from the stratospheric balloons.

The high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere at an altitude of approximately 18 km (60,000 feet) are able to connect to the internet at 4.74 Mpbs uplink speed, 18.9Mbps downlink speed and 19-millisecond latency (ms). Thanks to these numbers, it is possible to use the service for applications such as email, web browsing, data calls, e.g. via WhatsApp, video calls, and YouTube.

Project Loon Internet-Balloon
Project Loon Internet-Balloon. Credit: loon

The balloons are located in areas of slow winds and are powered by an array of solar panels that sit between the envelope and the hardware. To avoid points of insufficient coverage or instability in the service, a system based on machine-learning algorithms guides the movement of the balloons.

Besides, the Loon network offers flexibility: it is possible to move balloons to areas that experience a sudden high demand or to replace a defective balloon.

However, you can’t say that the service will be functional all the time. Even with Loon’s advanced machine-learning algorithms that work to keep the balloons up, there are times when certain impediments such as wind patterns and restricted airspaces, could result in intermittent service availability.

Telkom executives use the Loon service for the first time in Radad, Kenya.
Telkom executives use the Loon service for the first time in Radad, Kenya. Credit: Loon

Loon has been working on deploying its first commercial service in Kenya since signing an agreement with Telkom Kenya in 2019. The pre-launch test in Kenya has already connected over 35,000 unique users in Kenya, but as the service was officially launched, that number is expected to grow considerably in the coming years. The company said that this project has become even more important since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it became possible to provide remote communication with doctors, family members, and other people, despite the restrictions on travel around the country.

Project Loon began as a research and development project by X (formerly Google X) in 2010. Later in 2018, the company was separated. And in July 2018, it entered into an agreement with Telkom Kenya to provide the first commercial internet service in Kenya.

In addition, the project’s balloons have already been used before, for example, to offer temporary internet access in the areas of Puerto Rico that were hit by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and later in 2019, an 8.0 magnitude earthquake in Peru in May.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Aqua-Fi: An underwater WiFi system

Amit Malewar -
The Internet continues to be an information and communication tool worldwide, yet we struggle to connect to the web from underwater.
Read more
Technology

World’s fastest internet speed from a single optical chip

Amit Malewar -
In a new study, scientists used a significant class of micro-comb called soliton crystals and achieved ultra-high data transmission over 75 km of...
Read more
Science

Scientists held individual atoms in place

Amit Malewar -
For the first time in quantum physics, scientists from the University of Otago became successful in holding the individual atoms in place....
Read more
Technology

Making the internet more energy efficient

Amit Malewar -
The challenge lies in meeting that inevitable demand for capacity and performance while keeping costs at a reasonable level and minimizing the environmental impacts.
Read more
Technology

Alphabet’s Loon converts a stratospheric aircraft into an Internet drone

Ashwini Sakharkar -
A technology capable of providing connectivity through an aircraft positioned in the stratosphere.
Read more
Science

Google publishes the largest synapse-resolution map of brain connectivity

Amit Malewar -
The largest synaptic-level connectome ever reconstructed.
Read more

TRENDING

Scientists found the center of the solar system

Space Amit Malewar -
Not in the center of the sun as many might assume, rather the center of the solar system is closer to the surface of the star.
Read more

Earth’s magnetic field changes 10 times faster than previously thought

Science Amit Malewar -
A new study reveals that changes in the direction of the Earth’s magnetic field may take place 10 times faster than previously thought.
Read more

The pink eye is a primary symptom of COVID-19

Health Amit Malewar -
The earlier list of symptoms of coronavirus includes Cough, fever, and Shortness of breath. Later on, CDC offers six new symptoms of...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist