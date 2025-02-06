Alien oceans could prevent evidence of deep-sea life

Water vapor plumes from Enceladus’ south pole give insights into its subsurface ocean, a key area in the search for life. However, it’s unclear how well these plumes represent the deep ocean conditions due to unknown ocean layers that may hinder matter from reaching the surface. Previous studies have found varying results on ocean layers using different models and parameters.

A new study on Enceladus, a moon of Saturn, reveals that the physics of its ocean might prevent evidence of deep-sea life from reaching the surface. Enceladus’s ocean forms layers that significantly slow material movement from the ocean floor to the surface, making it harder to detect signs of life.

Chemical traces, microbes, and organic material, signs of life, could break down or change as they travel through Enceladus’s ocean layers. These signs might be unrecognizable by the time they reach the surface, even if life exists in the deep ocean below.

Flynn Ames, lead author at the University of Reading, explained that detecting life on Enceladus is like detecting life in Earth’s deep oceans by only sampling water from the surface. Enceladus’s ocean acts like oil and water in a jar, with layers that resist mixing. These barriers could trap life signs deep below for long periods, previously thought to reach the surface within months.

As we continue searching for life, future space missions must be extra careful when sampling Enceladus’s surface waters.

The study used computer models similar to those for Earth’s oceans, which has significant implications for finding life in the solar system and beyond. As scientists discover more ice-covered ocean worlds around outer planets and distant stars, the ocean layers could hide evidence of life and its building blocks in deeper waters, undetectable from the surface.

Even on Enceladus, where ocean material is sprayed into space for sampling, the journey from the deep ocean to the surface could erase important evidence.

