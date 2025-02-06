SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Join WhatsApp Channel
Space

Alien oceans could prevent evidence of deep-sea life

Searching for life in alien oceans may be more difficult than scientists previously thought.

By Amit Malewar
1 min read
Updated
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
Summary
A new study on Enceladus, Saturn's intriguing moon, highlights a puzzling challenge in the search for extraterrestrial life. It appears that the ocean beneath Enceladus's icy surface is stratified in such a way that it might trap and slow the movement of vital chemical signatures indicative of life.
Enceladus the moon of Saturn Solar System

Water vapor plumes from Enceladus’ south pole give insights into its subsurface ocean, a key area in the search for life. However, it’s unclear how well these plumes represent the deep ocean conditions due to unknown ocean layers that may hinder matter from reaching the surface. Previous studies have found varying results on ocean layers using different models and parameters.

A new study on Enceladus, a moon of Saturn, reveals that the physics of its ocean might prevent evidence of deep-sea life from reaching the surface. Enceladus’s ocean forms layers that significantly slow material movement from the ocean floor to the surface, making it harder to detect signs of life.

Chemical traces, microbes, and organic material, signs of life, could break down or change as they travel through Enceladus’s ocean layers. These signs might be unrecognizable by the time they reach the surface, even if life exists in the deep ocean below.

Flynn Ames, lead author at the University of Reading, explained that detecting life on Enceladus is like detecting life in Earth’s deep oceans by only sampling water from the surface. Enceladus’s ocean acts like oil and water in a jar, with layers that resist mixing. These barriers could trap life signs deep below for long periods, previously thought to reach the surface within months.

As we continue searching for life, future space missions must be extra careful when sampling Enceladus’s surface waters.

The study used computer models similar to those for Earth’s oceans, which has significant implications for finding life in the solar system and beyond. As scientists discover more ice-covered ocean worlds around outer planets and distant stars, the ocean layers could hide evidence of life and its building blocks in deeper waters, undetectable from the surface.

Even on Enceladus, where ocean material is sprayed into space for sampling, the journey from the deep ocean to the surface could erase important evidence.

Journal Reference:

  1. Ames, F., Ferreira, D., Czaja, A. et al. Ocean stratification impedes particulate transport to the plumes of Enceladus. Commun Earth Environ 6, 63 (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s43247-025-02036-3
Up next

Are there lost worlds in earth’s interior?

This indicates the presence of zones of rocks that are colder.

How Prochlorococcus’ nightly cross-feeding regulates carbon in the ocean?

An abundant phytoplankton feeds a global network of marine microbes.
Recommended Books
The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human–Robot Interaction (Cambridge Law Handbooks)

The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human-Robot...

Book By
Cambridge University Press
Tech ExploristSpace
Journal
Communications Earth & Environment
University
University of Reading
Picks for you

Dancing bubbles model a cosmic disaster

The secrets of Herbig-Haro objects

Hubble imaged a supernova-hosting galaxy in the constellation Gemini

A giant radio galaxy could be home to almost 30 Milky...

Discovery of the Solar System’s most powerful energy source

Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2025 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist®