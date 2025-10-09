Air pollution linked to higher risk of obesity and diabetes

Air pollution has long been recognized as a threat to our lungs and heart. But now, scientists are uncovering a deeper, more insidious danger: its role in disrupting metabolism and triggering diseases like insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. A new international study, co-led by Francesco Paneni of the University of Zurich and Sanjay Rajagopalan of Case Western Reserve University, reveals how tiny airborne particles can sabotage the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar, starting with a surprising target: brown fat.

To mimic the effects of chronic urban pollution, researchers exposed laboratory mice to either filtered air or concentrated PM2.5, fine particles measuring less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, for six hours a day, five days a week, over 24 weeks. These particles are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

The scientists focused on brown adipose tissue, a special kind of fat that burns calories and helps regulate body temperature. It’s also crucial for maintaining glucose balance. After five months of exposure, the mice breathing polluted air showed clear signs of metabolic dysfunction, including impaired insulin sensitivity.

“In particular, we found that the expression of important genes in brown adipose tissue, which regulate its ability to produce heat, process lipids, and handle oxidative stress, was disturbed,” said Paneni. “These changes were accompanied by increased fat accumulation and signs of tissue damage and fibrosis within the tissue.”

Digging deeper, the team discovered that air pollution wasn’t just damaging cells; it was reprogramming them. The PM2.5 exposure triggered epigenetic changes in brown fat cells, altering how genes were expressed without altering the DNA sequence itself. These changes involved DNA methylation and chromatin remodeling, which affect the degree to which DNA is packaged and how accessible it is for gene expression.

Two enzymes emerged as key players: HDAC9 and KDM2B. These enzymes modify histones, the proteins that DNA wraps around, and were found to bind to specific regions of the genome in polluted mice. Their activity reduced chemical tags that typically promote healthy gene function.

“When these enzymes were experimentally suppressed, brown fat function improved, whereas increasing their activity led to further declines in metabolism,” Paneni explained.

The findings offer a compelling explanation for how environmental pollutants like PM2.5 contribute to metabolic disease. More importantly, they point to new therapeutic targets. By modulating the activity of HDAC9 and KDM2B, scientists may be able to restore brown fat function and prevent pollution-induced insulin resistance.

“Our findings help explain how environmental pollutants like PM2.5 contribute to the development of insulin resistance and metabolic disease, and they point to potential new targets for prevention or treatment,” Paneni said.

This study contributes to a growing body of evidence that air pollution is not only a respiratory hazard but also a metabolic disruptor. As urban populations continue to grow and pollution levels rise, understanding these hidden effects becomes more urgent. The research highlights the importance of cleaner air policies and opens up new avenues for medical intervention.

From lungs to liver, and now to brown fat, the reach of pollution is deeper than we imagined. And thanks to this groundbreaking study, we’re one step closer to fighting back.

