AI Just Made Wireless Charging Way Smarter

Imagine charging your phone or powering a device without a single wire. That’s the magic of Wireless Power Transfer (WPT), a technology that sends electricity through the air using electromagnetic fields. It’s an idea that dates back to Nikola Tesla in the 1890s, and today it’s behind everything from electric toothbrushes to smart sensors.

But WPT systems have a tricky problem: when the device (or “load”) changes, the voltage can wobble, making power delivery unstable.

Please enter a breakthrough: scientists have used machine learning and smart math to redesign WPT systems so they stay steady and efficient, no matter what they’re powering. Their method keeps voltage fluctuations under 5%. It achieves a solid 86.7% efficiency, a big leap toward making wireless power reliable and ready for real-world use.

Engineers want wireless power systems to stay calm and consistent, even when the devices they’re powering change. This is called load-independent (LI) operation, and it helps keep the voltage steady and ensures smooth switching (known as zero-voltage switching, or ZVS).

But here’s the catch: to make LI work, the system’s parts, like coils and capacitors, need to be tuned with extreme precision, like tuning a piano to perfection. And the usual way to do this involves complicated equations that assume everything is ideal, which, in the messy real world, it rarely is.

Designing wireless power systems that stay stable no matter what they’re powering is like trying to balance a seesaw with shifting weights; it’s tough. Traditional methods rely on complex math and ideal conditions, which don’t always match reality.

To break through this challenge, a team led by Professor Hiroo Sekiya at Chiba University teamed up with researchers from Tokyo University of Science and Sojo University. Their solution? Let machine learning do the heavy lifting.

Instead of wrestling with rigid equations, they trained algorithms to learn the best circuit designs for load-independent wireless power transfer (LI-WPT). The result: a system that delivers stable voltage and high efficiency, even when the load changes.

Think of a wireless power system as a musical performance; each component (like capacitors and inductors) plays its part, and the goal is harmony: stable voltage, efficient delivery, and minimal distortion.

To achieve this, researchers modeled the system using differential equations, like sheet music that shows how voltages and currents change over time, with all the quirks of real-world components included.

Then comes the clever part: a genetic algorithm, inspired by evolution. It’s like a conductor who listens to the performance, gives feedback, and tweaks the instruments to improve the sound. The algorithm evaluates how well the system performs (voltage stability, efficiency, distortion), adjusts the parameters, and repeats the process until the system reaches a steady, load-independent groove.

As Prof. Sekiya explains, “We established a novel design procedure for a LI-WPT system that achieves a constant output voltage without control against load variations. We believe that load independence is a key technology for the social implementation of WPT systems. Additionally, this is the first success of a fully numerical design based on machine learning in the field of power electronics research.”

To see if their machine learning method worked, the researchers applied it to a class-EF wireless power system. This setup combines a class-EF inverter (which sends power) with a class-D rectifier (which receives and converts it).

Usually, this kind of inverter works well only at a specific “sweet spot.” If the load changes, for example, from powering a phone to a sensor, the system loses its smooth switching (ZVS) and becomes less efficient.

But with the new load-independent (LI) design, the system stayed cool under pressure. It kept ZVS intact and delivered a stable output voltage, even when the load shifted. That’s like a car that drives smoothly whether it’s carrying one passenger or a whole trunk of groceries.

In traditional wireless power setups, voltage can swing wildly, up to 18%, when the device being powered changes. That’s like trying to fill a glass from a faucet that keeps sputtering. Not ideal.

But the new machine learning-designed LI inverter is more like a brilliant faucet: it keeps the voltage steady, with fluctuations under 5%, even when the load shifts. That’s a big win for stability.

What’s the secret sauce? The system accounts for tricky real-world effects, like diode parasitic capacitance, which often messes with performance at light loads. By modeling these quirks accurately, the design stays efficient and reliable.

A deep dive into power loss showed something remarkable: the transmission coil used nearly the same amount of power across different loads. That’s because the system kept the output current steady, like a well-tuned engine cruising smoothly on any terrain.

At its peak, the LI class-EF WPT system delivered over 23 watts of power at 6.78 MHz, with an impressive 86.7% efficiency, a strong signal that wireless power is getting brighter, steadier, and ready for prime time.

Professor Hiroo Sekiya and his team believe their breakthrough is more than just a technical win; it’s a step toward a fully wireless society. Because LI operation simplifies the design, these systems can be smaller, cheaper, and easier to build, making them practical for everyday use.

But the real game-changer? Artificial intelligence. By using machine learning to design circuits, the team has shown that we’re entering an era where power electronics can create themselves, adapting to real-world conditions, optimizing performance, and accelerating innovation.

Within the next 5 to 10 years, WPT could be as common as Wi-Fi, powering phones, wearables, vehicles, and smart cities without a single wire in sight.

