When AI Drafts Your Emails, Trust May Take a Hit

These days, over 75% of professionals use AI tools like Copilot, ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude to polish their work emails. It’s like having a digital writing assistant on call.

But here’s the twist: A new study of 1,100 professionals found that while AI makes managers’ emails sound slick and professional, using it too often can chip away at trust between them and their teams.

So yes, AI can help you say the right thing, but sometimes, people want to hear it from you.

“We see a tension between perceptions of message quality and perceptions of the sender,” said Anthony Coman, Ph.D., a researcher at the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business and study co-author. “Despite positive impressions of professionalism in AI-assisted writing, managers who use AI for routine communication tasks put their trustworthiness at risk when using medium- to high-levels of AI assistance.”

In a study published in the International Journal of Business Communication, researchers Coman and Peter Cardon, Ph.D., from the University of Southern California, asked professionals to review emails written with varying levels of AI help: low, medium, and high. Participants evaluated different AI-generated versions of a congratulatory message, focusing on how they felt about both the message itself and the person who sent it.

Although AI-assisted writing was widely viewed as efficient, polished, and professional, researchers uncovered a key difference: messages written by managers using AI were perceived differently from those written by employees. This “perception gap” suggests that when leaders rely heavily on AI, their messages may come across as less genuine or personal, even if the content itself is well-crafted.

“When people evaluate their use of AI, they tend to rate their use similarly across low, medium, and high levels of assistance,” Coman explained. “However, when rating others’ use, magnitude becomes important. Overall, professionals view their AI use leniently, yet they are more skeptical of the same levels of assistance when used by supervisors.”

While light AI assistance, such as grammar correction or minor editing, was generally well-received, the study found that heavier reliance on AI triggered adverse reactions, especially in messages from managers. Employees became more skeptical when they sensed high levels of AI involvement, questioning the authenticity, integrity, empathy, and competence of their supervisors.

This perception gap had a noticeable impact on trust: only 40% to 52% of employees viewed managers as sincere when their messages were heavily AI-assisted, compared to 83% when minimal AI was used. Professionalism also took a hit, dropping from 95% approval for low-AI messages to just 69–73% when AI played a significant role.

The study highlights a key concern: employees are often able to recognize when AI has heavily crafted a message, and they may interpret that as a sign of laziness or emotional detachment.

When supervisors use AI extensively for messages meant to celebrate or motivate their teams, it can backfire, making the communication feel impersonal or insincere. As a result, employees may begin to doubt their manager’s authenticity, empathy, and overall leadership capability, even if the message itself is well-written.

“In some cases, AI-assisted writing can undermine perceptions of traits linked to a supervisor’s trustworthiness,” Coman noted, specifically citing impacts on perceived ability and integrity, both key components of cognitive-based trust.

The study advises managers to be thoughtful about when and how they use AI in workplace communication. While AI tools work well for routine or informational messages, like meeting reminders or updates, they may not be the best choice for more personal, relationship-driven messages.

Communications that involve empathy, praise, congratulations, motivation, or feedback are more meaningful when written with a human touch. In these cases, relying too much on AI can dilute sincerity and weaken the emotional connection between managers and their teams.

