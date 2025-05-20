Aging reduces CAR-T cell effectiveness by impairing metabolism

CAR-T cell therapy is a powerful cancer treatment reprograms a patient’s immune cells (T cells) to attack cancer. However, challenges limit its success, and scientists don’t yet fully understand how aging affects its effectiveness.
As people age, their immune systems weaken, making it harder for immune-based treatments to work. A new study from Swiss researchers shows that this age-related decline impacts CAR-T cell therapy, affecting its ability to fight cancer.
The study found that CAR-T cells from older mice produced weaker energy, had lower regenerative potential, and were less able to fight cancer. The reason? A drop in NAD levels, a key molecule for cell energy and mitochondrial function.
The breakthrough came when researchers restored NAD levels, successfully rejuvenating these immune cells and reviving their cancer-fighting abilities in lab tests. This reinforces the idea that aging significantly alters immune cell function and metabolism.
T-cell treatment is improved by vaccination
Scientists emphasize the need to model aging more accurately in research so cancer treatments are better designed for older patients, the majority of those affected.
Researchers used NAD-boosting compounds already tested for other conditions, showing that this method could work in humans. They believe correcting age-related metabolic issues could improve cancer treatment for many patients.
This study supports the idea that age isn’t just a number—it actively influences how therapies work. The authors urge scientists to factor age into designing and testing cell-based immunotherapies, ensuring treatments are more effective for older patients.
